Israel Innovation Authority launches program to bring AI talent to Israel

Israel's Innovation Authority (IIA) announced the launch of three initiatives aimed at bringing artificial intelligence experts to Israel the authority announced Sunday.

The IIA will invest seven million shekels in programs designed to attract returning Israeli citizens and those eligible under the Law of Return.

While 300-400 "advanced degree graduates" enter the Israeli hi-tech industry in AI research roles annually, this is "far short of the sector's increasing demand," the IIA said.

It takes around a decade to train AI experts, the IIA said, highlighting that this includes "at least a master’s degree and several years of hands-on industry experience."

"Meanwhile, the growing integration of AI across various industries has resulted in a global shortage of experts," it added.

The three programs that the authority will be working with are Nish Hitech - Recruitment & Assignment LTD, Gvahim, and ScienceAbroad, the authority said.

"These organizations will identify AI experts with advanced degrees and relevant work experience from around the globe, match them to unfilled positions in Israeli high-tech companies, particularly startups, and assist with their relocation and integration into Israeli society," the IIA explained.

'Critical for maintaining leadership in field'

"Expanding Israel’s AI talent pool is critical for maintaining its leadership in the field. The number of local academic graduates is insufficient, and the shortage grows annually," said IIA Vice President and Head of the Startup Division, Hanan Brand.

"The program aims to increase the supply of quality human capital for Israeli hi-tech amidst growing global competition by attracting AI experts from around the world to work in local companies, especially startups," he added.

"Unlike other R&D fields, AI demands advanced academic backgrounds and several years of hands-on experience," explained Director of the National AI Program, Ziv Katzir.

"The high demand for workers and the stringent knowledge requirements result in a significant talent shortage. We believe this program will bring hundreds of experts to Israel in the coming years, supporting the success of numerous startups and strengthening the local industry's capabilities and global standing."