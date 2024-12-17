Nearly 30% of Israelis, over 600,000 children living in poverty - Latet

Nearly 30% of Israel's population lives in poverty as of 2024, according to a report by non-profit organization LATET released Monday.

There are 678,200 households in poverty in Israel, 2,756,000 poor people, and 1,240,000 poor children, the report found.

Some 10.1% of families in Israel live in "severe nutritional insecurity," the report added.

Some 325,700 families and 1,180,200 people (including 627,600 children) suffer from serious food insecurity, and another 354,800 families and 990,600 people suffer from food insecurity, the report added.

The report also touched on the impacts of poverty on Israelis, saying that those who receive aid from the organization and its partners report low personal resilience at twice the rate of the general population. ABOUT 41% of Jerusalem families suffer from poverty, compared to about 20% in the rest of the country. (credit: Liba Farkash/Flash90)

Average monthly expenses for households supported by the organization are around 1.7 as high as their average monthly income, the report said.

Among aid recipients, 44.6% also reported that the Israel-Hamas war impacted their children's academic performance at much higher rates (3.2 times higher) than in the general population.

The emotional state of children

The emotional state of children of aid recipients was also more significantly impacted by the war, the study said, with nearly 47% of recipients' children reporting that the war had a significant impact, compared to 14.5% of children in the general population.

Some 85.4% of families who receive aid reported that they can't afford tutoring, 84.7% can't afford extracurriculars, 71% can't keep up with payments that go along with school, and 51.4% can't afford frameworks for their infants and toddlers.

Some 65% of aid recipients told Latet that their financial situation has worsened over the past year. Over 70% said that they could not afford, and so did not purchase medicine or receive necessary medical treatment.

Nearly 70% of those who receive aid forfeited fixing serious problems in their apartments because of economic constraints.

Over 22% of those who receive aid reported that they were disconnected from electricity, and another nearly 27% reported that they were not disconnected but received a warning letter.

"The consequences of the complex economic situation [caused by the Israel-Hamas war] disproportionately affect the population. Low-resource households, already collapsing under the economic burden, are the first to suffer from economic fluctuations," said the report.

"Despite the extent of assistance provided to those in need, the fact that many still require aid for food and basic essential needs and face significant economic deficits highlights the depth of the distress and the need for more comprehensive solutions."

The authors highlighted that the report is "intended to serve as a tool to pressure decision-makers in the government and the Knesset to fulfill their responsibility for the welfare of the country's residents and to act systematically and resolutely to reduce poverty and social gaps."

"The economic measures planned for the 2025 budget – raising VAT, increasing National Insurance contributions, freezing tax brackets, and child allowances – burden everyone but are expected to deepen the hardship, particularly among weaker populations," they added.

"In this period of national crisis, as security and economic challenges intensify, the report serves as a critical reminder that the poor must not be forgotten. It calls on the Israeli government, alongside addressing the challenges of the moment, to allocate appropriate resources, formulate a comprehensive action plan, and establish a dedicated national body to combat poverty."