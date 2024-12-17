Freedom and Democracy: Presidents Milei, Herzog celebrate 75 years of Israel-Argentina relations

President Javier Milei sent a special message to the nation of Israel on Monday, on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Israel and Argentina.

The ceremony, organized by the Argentine Embassy in Israel, was held at Israel's Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

Ambassador Axel Wahnish and several senior Israeli government officials attended the event.

Wahnish presented the letter, which said, “The foundation of the relationship between Argentina and Israel is the value of Freedom and Democracy. I have prioritized our ties with Israel, elevating them to an unprecedented level. I commend the outstanding work our Embassy in Israel is doing toward this goal.”

"My admiration for Israel, its history, and its people is sincere. A people who have demonstrated time andagain that resilience and the constant defense of Freedom are the keys to overcoming any challenge." President Milei of Argentina on tour of Kibbutz Nir Oz with President Hertzog (credit: MAAYAN TOAF / GPO)

Silence is complicity

Milei went on to condemn those who fail to condemn terrorism and called for the release of hostages, "Silence is complicity, and it compels us to condemn the brutal and cowardly terrorist attack of October 7."

Milei underscored the long relationship between the two countries and praised his relationship with both President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Herzog praised Argentina's history with Israel, saying, "Argentina was the first Latin American country to recognize the State of Israel. Now, under the leadership of my dear friend Javier Milei, relations are stronger than ever.”

“We cried and laughed together, united in confronting the forces of terrorism," Herzog said.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana applauded Argentina's designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization and invited him to speak at the Knesset.