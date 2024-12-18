Police beat, arrest PTSD victim for boarding bus with certified service dog

Koby Levi, a veteran and victim of PTSD, was forcibly arrested and assaulted by police officers after being denied entry to a bus with his certified service dog.

The incident, which occurred in Bnei Brak, escalated, culminating in Levi’s arrest. Police officers reportedly used force, including a Taser, and threatened to separate Levi from his dog.

Witnesses stated that the driver refused to operate the bus as long as Levi and his service dog remained on board. Levi explained that he showed the driver official certification and informed him of his mental health disability, but the driver persisted in refusing him entry and called the police.

Police arrived and, according to Levi, disregarded the certificate he presented. "I told them about my PTSD, but they didn’t listen," Levi told Walla. "They handcuffed me, injured me, and took me to the police station." Levi described the police conduct as both humiliating and terrifying, adding that the officers even threatened him and his dog with a taser.

At the station, Levi spent five hours in detention, during which he said he was unable to care for his dog. "I was left barefoot, handcuffed, and humiliated," Levi recounted. He was released without being interrogated, and officers reportedly cursed the commander who authorized his release.

Levi expressed concern about the impact on his service dog, Morpheus. "My dog was terrified throughout this ordeal," he said. "They tried to take him to a kennel, but ultimately, they had no choice but to let him stay with me. Morpheus helps me manage anxiety attacks, and being separated from him would have been unbearable."

Israel Police apologize

The Tel Aviv District Commander, Maj.-Gen. Haim Sargrof launched an immediate investigation into the incident, suspending the involved officers from active duty. In a statement, the police said, "We regret the distress caused and emphasize that the conduct of the officers involved is under investigation. Necessary lessons will be learned."

Electra Afikim, the bus company, also issued an apology: "We deeply regret this incident. The driver has been suspended pending the conclusion of a thorough investigation. The company will also provide additional training to all employees to prevent similar events."

Maj.-Gen. Sargrof invited Levi to meet at his office to discuss the incident, but Levi declined. "This entire ordeal left me humiliated and powerless," he said. "I hope changes are made so no one else has to go through what I endured."