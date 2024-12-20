Mike Huckabee: Israel will 'never be alone again' in 'fight for freedom'

Mike Huckabee, President-elect Donald Trump's nominated US ambassador to Israel, reaffirmed America's commitment to Israel, stating that the Jewish state would never stand alone during a speech at the One Israel Fund's 30th anniversary gala.

"I want to say you will never be alone again in your fight for freedom and to preserve the country and the land and the heritage that God gave you," Huckabee said.

During the event, Huckabee also met the head of the Binyamin Council and the chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Gantz. The two discussed what is expected in the new era under President Trump.

Future of the West Bank

Gantz also met senior US officials to promote the future of the West Bank. Mike Huckabee and Israel Gantz at the One Israel Fund's 30th anniversary gala. (credit: Courtesy)

"The meetings with the senior US officials are very important, and he heard that they exude a spirit that has not been present in the White House for years," Gantz told The Jerusalem Post.

The Binyamin Council head added that "they are true partners of the State of Israel and the settlement, and a large number of them have visited us in Binyamin in recent years. They are capable of promoting a policy based on truth in which the Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel and the axis of evil must be completely eradicated wherever it is."