Israeli spiritual rapper Eliezer Botzer dies at 43

Eclectic Jewish spiritual rapper and singer Eliezer Botzer, who built a secular following with his long-running Botzer Project, died in a car accident on Friday morning on the way home from IDF reserve duty.

The 43-year-old Botzer, a father of eight, released his first album Disruptions. Attention. Concentration in 2013, followed by, Am Ha'aretz, the next year. was released. In 2021, he produced the song "Amaraya" with Indian singer Lucky Ali.

Botzer was born and raised in Safed, where his parents, Aharon and Miriam Botzer, founded and ran the successful Jewish renewal progam, Livnot U’Lehibanot.

"My dear brother Eliezer Botzer returned his rich soul to the Creator tonight, as he was on his way back home from the reserves. Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu said in a statement. "He left me memories and talks about joy in serving God, carrying a wounded man up the steps of the Old City of Safed, meeting with navigators at the IDF commanders' course, melodies, art, hope and dreams."

With a giant presence – both physical and onstage - and outward haredi trappings, Botzer created music that reached out spiritual seekers of any level of observance

'Visionary'

A Jerusalem Post review of a 2013 show at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv called him “an artist, poet and visionary.”

“ While proud of his Orthodox upbringing, his music assimilates traditional culture with secular musical styles. With roaring guitar solos, blinding strobe lights and jumps into the audience, Botzer redefines the definition of a Jewish rocker,” the review continued.