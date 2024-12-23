Beit HaYeled renovation brings new hope to sick children and wounded soldiers

Beit HaYeled, the Children’s House operated by Rachashei Lev, the national support center for cancer-stricken children in Israel, has reopened following extensive renovations. Located at Sheba Medical Center, the upgraded facility now offers enhanced care for children battling cancer, their families, and, more recently, wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation.

The 5,000-square-meter facility now features 40 fully equipped suites, each with a bedroom, bathroom, living area, kitchenette, and private outdoor space. These upgrades aim to provide families with a comfortable and private environment during challenging times. Communal areas have also been improved to host activities such as birthday celebrations, support groups, and recreational programs for patients, siblings, and parents.

The renovation project was spearheaded by Rola Brentlin, deputy chairperson of Rachashei Lev and former head of special projects for Chelsea Football Club. Brentlin oversaw the fundraising, planning, and construction efforts to bring the vision of a state-of-the-art facility to fruition.

“This renovation was more than just a physical transformation. It reflects a commitment to supporting families during their most challenging times,” Brentlin said. “Beit HaYeled is a place of hope.”

Supporting families in times of crisis

Originally opened two decades ago, Beit HaYeled has been a lifeline for families dealing with serious medical challenges. Since October 7, the facility has also served families of wounded soldiers requiring intensive rehabilitation. Some families stay for a single night, while others remain for extended periods—one family lived at Beit HaYeled for 17 months while their child received treatment.The renovated common areas are designed to foster connection and provide therapeutic support. These spaces host various events and programs aimed at helping families cope with the emotional and physical demands of medical crises.

The successful renovation underscores Rachashei Lev’s dedication to being a cornerstone of support for Israeli families in their most difficult moments, ensuring Beit HaYeled continues to provide a sanctuary of healing and hope.