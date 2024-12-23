Jewish Agency for Israel organizes worldwide virtual menorah

The Jewish Agency for Israel has organized the world’s largest digital menorah project this Hanukkah, in order to connect Jewish communities worldwide, the organization announced on Monday.

The “Global Glow” initiative will feature both a virtual menorah and a projected image on the National Institutions building in Jerusalem as well as on billboards at central junctions across Israel shown throughout the eight days of Hanukkah (December 25 - January 2).

The virtual menorah platform will be shared online by The Jewish Agency, in cooperation with the World Zionist Organization, The Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal.

Highlighting Israel and Jewish partnership

The project aims to highlight the partnership between Israel and the global Jewish community, in response to two major challenges facing the Jewish people — strengthening Israel amid the war and protecting Jewish communities against threats of antisemitism.

Global Glow will be active online during Hanukkah, where anyone from around the world will be able to light a virtual candle, upload their photo, and have the opportunity to add a personal message. Images of Hanukkah are splashed on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

These messages will be uploaded to the project’s platform in various languages, including Hebrew, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

“When lighting these virtual candles, we will demonstrate global Jewish solidarity together, in hope and longing for unity, to build an exemplary society here in Israel — a society striving for excellence in every sector, but which does not leave the vulnerable behind,” said Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency.

“Together we will amplify the shared light emerging from the diverse human mosaic of the Jewish people. That is our source of strength."

Participants affected by Oct 7

The Jewish Agency shared that additional participants in the project are those who have been affected since October 7, including displaced Israelis from the North and South, families impacted by terror, diaspora Jews who immigrated to Israel during the war, IDF soldiers, Jewish students who have faced hatred on campuses, Shlichim (Israeli emissaries) who have worked to strengthen Jewish communities, and Jewish communal leaders who have mobilized for Israel.

"The Jewish people have been strong, resilient, and hopeful despite the immense darkness in our world since October 7, 2023 — and Global Glow doubles down on that positive momentum," said Mark Wilf, Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency.

“In Israel, we see unmistakably how the population responds to the October 7 atrocities through volunteerism, connection, engagement, empathy, and bravery. Those are the attributes that form the bedrock of our legacy, today and tomorrow. As we celebrate the Festival of Lights in the final days of 2024 and into the beginning of 2025, hope continues to be the hallmark of our community.”