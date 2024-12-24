'Outrageous': Walmart slammed for Sinwar shirts in online store

American retail giant Walmart sparked controversy on Tuesday after shirts praising former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar appeared to have been available for purchase on its online store.

"@Walmart, are you aware you're selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews?" StopAntisemtisim, a non-profit watchdog organization aimed at exposing and combatting antisemitism, addressed the incident in a post on X.

Walmart shoppers were horrified to find shirts glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while online shopping. @Walmart, are you aware you're selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews? This is a outrageous—remove them immediately. pic.twitter.com/po8BBLLafc — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 24, 2024

"This is outrageous—remove them immediately," the post added.

Nasrallah shirts still appear to be available online

The Sinwar shirts have since appeared to have been removed; however, tops featuring former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah still seem to be available for online purchase. A screenshot from Walmart's web store which sells a T-shirt of former Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. (credit: Canva, screenshot, Walmart)

Sinwar was killed by IDF troops in the Gaza Strip in October, while Nasrallah was eliminated in an Israel Air Force strike in Beirut in September.

The individual selling the shirts at Walmart also offers for sale on the online website a shirt depicting a swastika on an American flag paired with the inscription "I don't kneel."

The Jerusalem Post has reached out to Walmart for a comment.