Fast lane for lone soldiers: Nefesh B’Nefesh and FIDF host driver’s license conversion day

Lone Soldiers and National Service Volunteers in Israel received a boost last Thursday (Dec. 19) when Nefesh B’Nefesh and Friends of the IDF (FIDF), together with Israel’s Ministry of Transportation, hosted a Driver’s License Conversion Day in Holon. The event streamlined the process for converting foreign licenses to Israeli ones, a critical need for service members often juggling demanding schedules.

The initiative saw approximately 900 participants benefit from expedited on-site road tests and administrative procedures, with over 90% of attendees passing their driving tests and leaving as licensed Israeli drivers. The event featured 95 volunteer driving instructors, Ministry of Transportation road testers, and support from the Population and Immigration Authority and Israel Post, ensuring a smooth experience. Over 90% of attendees passed their driving tests and left as licensed Israeli drivers. (Credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s Co-Founder and Executive Director, said, “This initiative reflects our steadfast commitment to supporting the well-being of our Lone Soldiers and Lone Bnot Sherut, who contribute so much to Israel. We are continually inspired and humbled by the selfless achievements of these brave men and women and remain dedicated to supporting them in every way possible.”

“It is our duty to support these soldiers who have left their families and homes to serve in the IDF,” added Minister of Transportation Miri Regev. This initiative is a testament to our deep appreciation for Lone Soldiers and their invaluable contributions to the security of the State of Israel."

Steven Weil, FIDF’s CEO, noted the collaboration’s impact: “Lone Soldiers embody dedication and Zionist values, especially during this year of war. The collaboration between FIDF and Nefesh B’Nefesh has allowed us to expand our support through impactful initiatives, such as the driver’s license conversion day, aimed at enhancing their quality of life and alleviating their burdens during these difficult times.”

This event is part of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldier Program, which provides year-round resources and support to Lone Soldiers and assists with their integration into Israeli society.

