'There have never been better conditions for a deal': Hostage families address negotiation reports

Family members of hostages held by Hamas gathered in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square Wednesday and called for a hostage deal, as reports and rumors surrounding progress on a possible deal continued to circulate.

"There have never been better conditions for a deal. This is a historic opportunity. Let's not miss it," said Udi Goren, whose cousin Tal Haimi was killed on October 7 and whose body is still held by Hamas.

"Just yesterday, Israel's leading analyst reported that Israel's deterrence is at an all-time high. This is precisely why we, the families, believe we are in the strongest position ever to secure a deal," he added.

Goren said that support by US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump has "created an unprecedented opportunity."

"Hamas's threats have been diminished, Hezbollah and its leadership eliminated, and Sinwar is no longer with us. We've witnessed the implosion of Syria, and Iran's 'ring of fire' has been almost destroyed," he added. A woman casts a shadow as she walks past a banner calling for the release of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Shir Siegel, whose father Keith is still held hostage and whose mother Aviva was released in the November 2023 deal, also stressed the importance of the current moment.

"There are moments in history when every decision is fateful, and these days are precisely such moments. Every moment of delay or hesitation, every postponement in negotiations or the process of bringing our brothers and sisters home, could cost lives and deprive us of the ability to provide the murdered and the fallen with a proper burial in our land."

"A priceless opportunity to bring everyone home"

"Recently, a priceless opportunity has emerged to bring everyone home with strength and power," she added, calling on leaders to do everything to bring everyone home.

"My father's life and the lives of all the hostages are in your hands. Don't miss this opportunity."

Lishay Miran Lavi, whose husband Omri is still held by Hamas, emphasized the moral aspects of a deal, saying that she has always believed, and now believes more than ever, that no one has the right "to go out and make a decision against saving lives."

"We are talking about human lives, about such wide circles of people who cannot move forward because our loved ones are still there. After so many days, and with no end in sight, everyone—the living, the fallen, and the murdered—is a humanitarian matter."