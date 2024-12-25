New Hanukkah prayer drafted for return of hostages and Oct 7 victims

An initiative is seeking to invite Jews worldwide to recite a newly drafted Hanukkah prayer for hostages, October 7 victims, and IDF soldiers, Tzohar Rabbinical Organization Chairman and Founder Rabbi David Stav told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

The special prayer composed by Rabbi Yuval Cherlow in a collaboration between Tzohar and the Atid Le'Otef Movement is meant to pray for those impacted by the Hamas-led massacre and the ensuing war, taking the opportunity of what Stav said was a tradition that the hour of the Hanukkah candle lighting was one in which prayers and requests received more consideration by God.

Hanukkah prayer

"Our Father in Heaven. Amidst the light of the Hanukkah candles that will illuminate Jewish homes and reveal the miracle of your presence in our world, and recall the strength and heroic spirit of the Maccabees, and the salvation of the victory of those days," reads the prayer.

"We come and plead before you that you will similarly bring light to all those who remain trapped in darkness: To all the captives imprisoned in tunnels of darkness and are desperately seeking salvation and return to their homes. To all their families and those who wish for their safety and welfare, while dark shadows continue to fill their worlds. To all those who have been forced out of their homes, while their hearts and homes remain dark. To all the bereaved families whose lives have been permanently darkened. And all those who have been injured in body and spirit. Hashem, Please fill your world with light! And fulfill for us that which is written: 'A new light will shine upon Zion, and we will all quickly merit its light.'" New Hanukkah prayer for the return of the hostages. (credit: Tzohar and the Atid Le'Otef)

Atid Le'Otef" Movement CEO Ehud Cohen said that the 2024 holiday would not be as joyful in the past as Jews needed to continue to remember the hostages held in captivity by Hamas in Gaza.

"The residents of the Gaza Envelope call on all of Israel during this holiday to add this special prayer to the traditional prayer," Cohen said in a press release. "Full rehabilitation of the Gaza border region will never be possible without the return of the hostages."

Stav explained in a statement that the holiday was about hope and faith in the ability to overcome difficulty.

"This prayer is a collective call for all of us to add more light, with the hope that it will bring salvation, comfort, and a safe return home for all those living in darkness," Stav said. "Most importantly is that we show that despite these challenges we are all united for the victory of our soldiers and the safe return to their homes and families alongside all the hostages."

The rabbi also told the Post that Hanukkah was a celebration of God's miracles, and during a holiday commemorating the victories against the Seleucid empire one could not ignore the victories achieved during the current war, such as the significant damage done to Hezbollah's offensive capabilities.

"We don't take it for granted, we want to express our gratitude to Hashem," said Stav.

Stav also believed that the prayer would be of significant interest to the Jewish people beyond Israel's borders, as it would do well for the victims of October 7 and the war to know that their Jewish brethren were thinking of their well-being.

"I think that the main thing that connects the people of Israel in difficult hours is prayer for a better future," said Stav.