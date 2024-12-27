Grapevine December 26, 2024: A nomadic festival

It’s not always the case that Hanukkah and Christmas more or less coincide, but this year, they did, providing an ecumenical season for President Isaac Herzog, who joined in both Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations. Ramadan falls at the end of February and continues till March 29, during which Herzog will both host and attend Iftar dinners when Muslims break their fast during Ramadan.

Hanukkah is arguably the most nomadic festival in the Jewish calendar, with people moving around from one candle-lighting ceremony to another, and in Herzog’s case, Christmas celebrations as well.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lit the first candle in the intimacy of the Prime Minister’s Office, with PMO staff and their families gathered around, Herzog chose to leave Jerusalem and go to Beit Halochem in Tel Aviv to light candles with wounded soldiers who are undergoing rehabilitation therapies. He also hung around afterward to meet them personally and listen to their stories.

On Christmas Eve, Herzog went to Acre, where he was warmly greeted by Mayor Amihai Ben Shlush. For some reason, in the North, there is more cooperation between the various minorities and Israeli officials. PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG meets with Archimandrite Melitios Basal, the head of the Ecclesiastical Court in Acre. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Herzog alluded to this when he said, “Visiting the city is always deeply moving for me, especially when I meet the diverse community living here in harmony, demonstrating that blending cultures, religions, and beliefs is a source of resilience and strength. Acre is a symbol of unity, reminding us all of the value of shared living based on respect and partnership.”

This was obvious at the meeting Herzog had with the municipal council, whose members are of different faiths and include senior religious representatives, and heads of the different religious communities. Among them was Archimandrite Meletios Basal, the head of the Ecclesiastical Court in Acre.

Herzog subsequently continued to the village of Kafr Yasif, where he was welcomed by Council Head Issam Naim Shahada and participated in a traditional Christmas ceremony alongside the Christmas tree in the town center, symbolizing multiculturalism and shared living. The Eastern Orthodox churches will celebrate Christmas next week.

While at Kafr Yasif, Herzog also took the opportunity to assure Lebanese and Syrians living near the border that Israel does not seek war and hopes for days of freedom, democracy, and secure borders for her neighbors.

Wherever he went, Herzog also spoke of the urgent need to bring home the hostages, and one night, he also lit Hanukkah candles with their families.

■ SOME PEOPLE are incapable of resigning. They are so attached to the professions they have occupied for most, if not all, of their working lives that they find a way to keep going. One such person is retired ambassador Yitzhak Eldan, whose last role at the Foreign Ministry was chief of state protocol, a position he held for seven years. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

People working in government ministries must leave their jobs when they reach retirement age, but Eldan found a way to remain permanently in contact with the Foreign Ministry and with many of the people and organizations with which he had regularly been in touch.

He established the Ambassadors Club of Israel, through which he has introduced diplomats to many aspects of life in Israel and has helped to foster friendships among the various diplomats, as well as with Israelis.

In addition, he runs the Young Diplomats organization, which teaches high school students how to stand up for Israel. He also takes them on group trips abroad, where they meet with members of Parliament, diplomats, and other dignitaries, as well as members of their peer group.

Every diplomat has a life filled with adventure and meets people who are historic figures. Some diplomats write memoirs about events which they have witnessed or in which they have been engaged. Eldan recently completed his own memoir, A Nonstop Diplomat, parts of which he shared with students participating in a model United Nations debate at Tel Aviv University.

Next week, he will share his memories with former colleagues at a meeting of Foreign Ministry retirees.

It may spark interest in the Foreign Ministry producing a series of anthologies that will contribute to knowledge of the history of the state and its relations with other countries, and it will give examples of how other crisis situations were handled.

■ EVERY UNIVERSITY takes pride in the accomplishments of its alumni, and Reichman University is no exception. Daniel Norber, a Reichman alum, became the first Republican in more than half a century to be elected to the New York State Assembly seat, winning the vote in the town of North Hempstead.

This was quite an achievement, given the level of antisemitism in the US.

A veteran of the IDF, Norber served as a lone soldier and completed his service with the rank of Staff Sergeant in the Military Police.

Born in the US and raised in Israel, Norber earned a bachelor’s degree in government, diplomacy, and strategy from Reichman University. His grandparents are Holocaust survivors, and his mother fled from the Soviet Union. Norber returned to New York in 2001.

He decided to run for the New York State Assembly following the October 7, 2023, massacre by Hamas and the rampant antisemitism across America that followed.

■ PARENTS AND siblings of hostages and soldiers who were seriously wounded or fell in battle over the past 14 months are constantly heard on the radio, but grandparents are heard far less frequently even though they suffer great emotional pain. It’s a terrible thing to bury one’s children, but even more so to bury one’s grandchildren.

Upon realizing what bereaved grandparents and grandparents of wounded soldiers are experiencing, Yad Sarah, one of Israel’s leading healthcare and social services NGOs, sprung into action. It has launched an innovative initiative, in collaboration with the Jerusalem Municipality and the state lottery Mifal Hapayis – which supports many community projects – to address the often overlooked emotional needs of grandparents of soldiers wounded during the war.

The initiative highlights grandparents’ vital and underappreciated role in supporting their families through their challenges.

Dozens of grandparents attended the new program’s inaugural event on Tuesday at Beit Yad Sarah in Jerusalem. The initiative aims to provide grandparents a space to share, empower themselves, and gain practical tools to cope with their grandchildren’s rehabilitation process.

Speakers included Yad Sarah’s CEO, Moshe Cohen, and Gil Rivush, the Jerusalem’s Municipality’s deputy director-general and head of the Community Services Division. Dina Dror, a social worker from the Elah Center, guided group discussions. There was also a performance by artist Navot Ben Barak.

Since the outbreak of the war, Yad Sarah has been committed to supporting the families of Israel’s approximately 13,500 injured soldiers. The organization has helped thousands through its Soldier Rehabilitation Division, which brings together the full range of the NGO’s services, from at-home equipment loans to accessible transportation and lodging for families of the wounded at Yad Sarah facilities near primary care hospitals.

“The Jerusalem community is one big family, leading in social innovation, and this new initiative is a prime example,” said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. “It expresses deep appreciation for grandparents, who play a significant role in the fabric of Israeli family life. I welcome the collaboration with Yad Sarah and Mifal HaPayis and am confident that this initiative will provide support, comfort, and hope to them.”

Yad Sarah founder Rabbi Uri Lupolianski, who is a former mayor of the city, stated: “This heartwarming collaboration offers recognition and support to grandparents, the backbone of the Israeli family.

“Many of them have volunteered at Yad Sarah for years, giving of themselves to others, and now we have the privilege to provide them with assistance and support in their challenging time. Our moral imperative is to care for those who care for others.”

greerfc@gmail.com