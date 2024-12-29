'A global symbol': Official stamp dedicated to the Mossad by the Israel Postal Company

A new postal stamp was created and dedicated to the Mossad Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations to commemorate 75 years since its establishment, the Philatelic Service of the Israel Postal Company announced Wednesday.

It explained that the decision to issue an official stamp by the State of Israel is a ceremonial and symbolic event.

The Philatelic Service is the body responsible for producing Israel's official stamps, and a special committee appointed by the Communications Ministry selects the list of stamps to be issued each following year.

The decision to choose the Mossad for the stamp was due to its intelligence and operational activities being "interwoven into the story of the State of Israel, ensuring its strength and security at home and abroad, the Israel Postal Company said.

Furthermore, it noted that since October 7 of 2023, when Israel's multifront war began, the Mossad has played a "critical role in Israel's resilience." Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen with Mossad director David Barnea as part of the war cabinet on November 19, 2023 (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

Worthy of a stamp

It also explained that the Mossad was founded during Hanukkah in December 1949 under the guidance of Israel's former prime minister, David Ben-Gurion.

Over the years, the Mossad has become "a global symbol and of the world's leading intelligence agencies," the Israel Postal Company said.

It added that "the Mossad is dedicated to operating with determination and cunning to collect strategic intelligence and execute missions behind enemy lines anywhere in the world."

It also noted that in addition to the symbolic importance of the stamp dedication, thousands of stamp collectors in Israel remain loyal subscribers to the Philatelic Service, receiving the newest stamps even in the digital era of email and instant messages.