'Mitzpe Yonatan' established in Negev to honor vision of officer killed in Oct. 7 battle

A new community in Israel's Negev, Mitzpe Yonatan, has been established to honor the memory of Col. Yonatan Steinberg, the late Nahlah Brigade commander who fell in battle during the October 7 Hamas attacks, the Hashomer Hahadash organization announced on Thursday.

It explained that the community was created to reflect Steinberg's vision "for a revitalized and thriving Negev region, marking a significant milestone in the effort to strengthen Israel’s southern frontier."

On October 7, Steinberg set off to fight terrorists and was killed in a clash near Kerem Shalom.

The community has already become home to 20 young families "committed to pioneering and revitalizing the area," the rural development and community building organization Hashomer Hahadash said.

The organization elaborated on the location of the new community, which holds both strategic and symbolic significance.

Menorah during Hanukkah in new community in the Negev honoring fallen IDF Officer Col. Yonatan Steinberg (credit: Hashomer Hahadash)

Geographically, Mitzpe Yonatan has connected the Negev with the Hebron Hills and the Judean Desert, the organization said.

It added that historically, the area's main route was known as the "Thieves Route" due to rampant criminal activities like smuggling and theft. Consequently, by establishing what is expected to be a thriving community in the area, the initiative will reclaim the route's narrative.

Living in Mitzpe Yonatan

The families that currently reside in Miztpe Yonatan have been living in caravan temporary homes, but plans are reportedly underway to transform the neighborhood into a permanent community.

Future developments will include agricultural initiatives such as vineyards, orchards, fields, and flocks of sheep, the organization explained.

"Within a few years, Mitzpe Yonatan is expected to become a flourishing community with a strong agricultural core," it added.

Uri Sapir, VP of Community Building and Operations at Hashomer HaChadash, noted that the strengthening of border communities in Israel has been "one of the key lessons of the war."

"Now is the time to return to the guiding principles of the old and cherished Zionism—reinforcing frontier regions with sparse populations," Sapir said.

Yoel Zilberman, CEO and Co-Founder of Hashomer HaChadash added that "it is truly moving to witness the first families establishing their homes in Mitzpe Yonatan, one of the unique locations in the country."

"Now, more than ever is the time to settle in the peripheral communities and build agriculture as a strong foundation for growth," Zilberman concluded.