Israel approves NIS 744 m. program to boost Hebrew language education for Arab citizens

The government approved a multi-year national program to promote Hebrew language learning among Arabic speakers, the Prime Minister's Office and the Education Ministry announced on Sunday.

"The Israeli government is advancing an important strategic step today with a large financial investment that will directly impact the integration of Israeli Arabs into Israeli society, and as a result - will help in the fight against rising crime in Arab society," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Budgeted at NIS 744 million, the program aims to give young Arab-Israelis a better grasp of the language, which is vital for proper integration into Israeli society.

"Today, we are significantly expanding and focusing the national effort to promote the Hebrew language in Arab society," Education Minister Yoav Kisch said.

"Arab society is a significant component of the Israeli fabric, and this initiative, with its significant budgets and educational components, will advance the young generation toward optimal integration in academia and industry. This is a step that will help Arab society grow and strengthen Israeli society as a whole."

The program's focus

The Education Ministry stated that the program will focus on several main challenges: investing in and enhancing the quality of Hebrew teachers to Arabic-speaking students; improving teaching, learning, and assessment processes; and promoting spoken Hebrew among students.

"From the moment I entered office, I decided together with the professional team to build a tight control mechanism for all subjects under Government Resolution 550 to reduce gaps in Arab society," Social Equality Minister May Golan said.

"Within this program, I made sure that in every budgetary decision in the Arab sector under my ministry's authority - the money will reach the citizen at the end, and I am happy that this program will also have an enforcement and control mechanism that will ensure that Arabic-speaking students indeed learn Hebrew - under a mandatory framework."