Hanukkah 2024: HaYeladim Shelanu brings light to bereaved families across Israel

During Hanukkah 2024, HaYeladim Shelanu (Our Children), led by founder and president Joseph Waks, organized a heartwarming series of candle-lighting ceremonies across Israel to support families devastated by the tragic events of October 7 and the war that followed. The events spanned five locations—near the Kinneret, the Western Negev, the Binyamin Regional Council, Gush Etzion, and Hod Hasharon—offering moments of connection, healing, and hope for over 1,100 bereaved families.

These gatherings created a space for reflection and unity. Each ceremony was accompanied by games and various activities designed for children, with babysitting services for younger ones. Over 3,500 gifts, generously donated by supporters worldwide, were distributed, reminding families that they are not alone in their grief. Each ceremony was accompanied by activities designed for children. (Credit: Uriel Shershevski)

One father, who had lost his son just four weeks prior, spoke of the profound impact of these events. "If a Jew from Miami can come all this way to celebrate with us, how can I not go?" he said, his voice breaking with emotion.

The ceremonies highlighted both the grief and resilience of the attendees. "At every event, I looked around and saw so many emotions—grief, hope, laughter, tears," Joseph Waks shared. "Knowing we could bring even a small smile to their faces made it all worth it. This was the least we could do."

Shira Mark, whose family has endured immense loss, including her father, Miki Mark, killed eight years ago, and her brother, Lt. Pedayah Mark, who fell in battle on October 31, expressed her gratitude. “This Chanukah,” Mark said, “we came together to light the candles as one—families who have all lost someone dear. It was unbelievable, emotional, and most of all, it was about being together. Organizing this evening with Joseph and Hayeladim Shelanu was an incredible privilege. It was exactly what we needed, especially during such a challenging time for all of us.”

Another message from Ilanit, the mother of Shalev Madmoni, a victim of the Nova tragedy, reflected the gratitude felt by many: “Good morning. Please pass on my heartfelt thanks to Joseph. You brought a smile to my face during these challenging days and gave me a reason to step out of the house this Hanukkah. Wishing you a blessed day of action and love .”

Joseph Waks reflected on the strength and resilience of the families who attended. “These families have endured so much, yet they continue to rise every single day. To see children laughing and parents sharing moments of connection was our mission accomplished. It’s a reminder that even in the darkest times, we can create light together.”

In a season marked by loss for so many, HaYeladim Shelanu’s Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremonies illuminated the enduring strength of the Jewish spirit. As the Talmudic phrase “אין בית שאין לו מת” (there is no house without a loss) resonated deeply, these events served as a powerful reminder that light can always be found, even in the darkest of times.