IIA warn of massive wave of WhatsApp scams targeting Israelis to steal credit card information

The Israel Internet Association (IIA) has received dozens of reports in recent days containing screenshots of WhatsApp messages from scammers, including links that, once clicked, steal credit card details.

The messages have been traced to sources in Finland, Vietnam, Israel, and the US.

The messages claimed that users have allegedly violated Facebook's policies and urged users to click a link and fill in personal information to regain access to their accounts.

"In this current wave, we see scammers sending messages from WhatsApp numbers with Finnish and Vietnamese area codes. However, it’s important to note that even if the message appears to come from more 'reliable' numbers, like those from Israel or the US, it’s still from scammers, not an official source," explained Yonatan Ben Hurin, head of the Safe Internet Assistance Line at the IIA.

Recommendations from Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD):

People should avoid clicking suspicious links, especially those shared via messages and social media platforms.

Everyone should update apps and operating systems. Ensure that all systems are updated to the latest versions that include protections against security vulnerabilities.

Individuals should be responsible. People should rely on credible sources for information. Avoid spreading rumors, unverified information, or forwarding suspicious files and links.

Always ignore unsolicited requests for personal details, passwords, or codes via WhatsApp. Block the sender and report them using the "Report" option in the contact settings.

Secure your home security cameras if you have any. Ensure they are protected with unique passwords rather than default factory settings.

Be particularly cautious of messages designed to create panic or fear and verify their legitimacy.

Protect your social media and WhatsApp accounts by using strong, hard-to-guess passwords and enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) for an added layer of security.

For any suspicion of a cyberattack or to verify information related to cybersecurity, contact INDC by telephoning 119.