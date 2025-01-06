Pledging to terror: Police arrest minors for pledging allegiance to ISIS, PIJ, planning attack

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police have arrested four minors in the Triangle region in central Israel over the past weeks under suspicion of collaboration with and pledging allegiance to terror groups, the police announced on Monday.

In one instance, a suspect was arrested in a separate operation for the intention to carry out a terror attack inspired by the Islamic State.

During the investigation, police discovered that the suspect consumed ISIS-related content, reached out to an ISIS-affiliated operative, and even pledged allegiance to the terror group.

After searching the suspect's mobile device, the police found searches for instructions on making explosives, ISIS-related attacks on Israel, and even religious rulings that justified the killing of Jews. Police also found out during questioning that the suspect purchased a homemade gun, which he later sold.

In a separate instance, the police and Shin Bet arrested three suspects for allegedly collaborating with terrorists out of the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm.

Incriminating evidence

The suspects also identified themselves as affiliates of the Islamic Jihad and took photos of themselves with weapons supplied by the terror group, the police added.

The Central District Prosecutor's Office filed indictments against all four minors on Monday for their suspected involvement with terror groups.