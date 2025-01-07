Rape crisis centers: Police gave Eyal Golan special treatment during probe

The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) submitted on Monday a list of police actions in the investigation of singer Eyal Golan that they said could amount to obstruction of justice to State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman.

These failures raise suspicions regarding the handling of the investigation of the case of organized sexual exploitation of minors carried out by Golan's father and other associates. Police actions harmed the victims and the possibility of investigating and bringing those involved to justice, the ARCCI said.

Golan was given preferential treatment at the police station, including from police investigators, the ARCCI said, adding that the police investigating Golan helped him locate the camera recording the investigation and blocked the camera with their bodies.

Investigators also hinted to Golan to use the bathroom at a certain time, the ARCCI said, adding that they believe that this was in order to give Golan a chance to give them information off record while in the bathroom.

The ARCCI also said that there is documentation of a conversation Golan had with his lawyer on speakerphone, in which she reassures him, telling him that the head of the investigation team will "take care" of him. Israeli singer Eyal Golan performs at the Arena Stadium in Jerusalem on December 6, 2021. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

The association also said that Golan was treated favorably during the investigation, which included sandwiches and popcorn.

The ARCCI included a statement from Taisia Zamolowski - the primary plaintiff in the case, explaining that they have accompanied her for years:

"They committed a crime. In the interrogations, even in Eyal's interrogations, in the disks. If the people of Israel were to see this—it would truly be an earthquake."

"You can see the head of the investigation team hiding the camera and that they’re hiding the camera together, and then Eyal finds it. At a certain point, Eyal asks, 'Should I go out to pee now?' which means the entire interrogation took place in the bathroom."

Girls treated as criminals rather than victims, ARCCI says

The ARCCI also highlighted in their complaint to the comptroller the treatment of the victims by the police - saying that the girls were investigated as if they were criminals instead of victims of offenses.

They were investigated in handcuffs and threatened with legal action in order to prevent them from revealing the whole truth, the ARCCI said.

The submission of the information to the comptroller follows a first public interview by Zamolowski.

Zamolowski, now 29, revealed her identity for the first time in an interview she had with investigative journalists Omri Assenheim and Roni Kuban on KAN 11, shedding light on her interactions with Golan and his father, Daniel Biton.

She accused Golan, his father, and their associates of acts of sexual assault committed against underage girls as part of a scheme to force minors into sexual acts through their connection to the famous singer.

Biton was convicted as part of a plea bargain in the case, dubbed the Social Game, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He was also found guilty of paying the underage girls, giving them presents in exchange for sex, and obstruction of justice. In 2021, he died of COVID-19.

The case against Golan was closed in May 2023 due to lack of evidence.

Israel Police has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Tal Spungin contributed to this report.