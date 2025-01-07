Hostage families petition high court to intervene on hostage deal, force gov't to define conditions

Some 112 family members of hostages and former hostages petitioned the High Court on Tuesday to intervene on a hostage deal.

The petition, published by Channel 13, asks for an urgent interlocutory injunction that would force the government to decide on the conditions for a hostage deal.

"This petition is a desperate cry of the hostages to this distinguished court, in a request to help realize the government's obligation to work to free them," the petition read.

Gil Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat was murdered in captivity with five other hostages after they survived nearly 11 months, told The Jerusalem Post why he signed the petition to the court.

"The petition comes after 15 months in which 100 men and women remain held hostage in Gaza. In Israel, there is a Basic Law that guarantees every person basic rights—dignity and freedom. In recent months, there is growing suspicion that the Israeli government is prioritizing other interests over the dignity and freedom of the hostages, and even over their very lives."

"If indeed the government prefers to continue the war and sacrifice the lives of civilians who could be saved through a political agreement, it is blatantly violating the rights of our family members and those of every citizen in Israel"

"Today, it sacrifices 100 hostages, and tomorrow it could sacrifice any one of us," Dickmann added.

"Carmel’s rights have already been violated in the most horrific way imaginable. Instead of reaching a deal to bring her back, continued military operations led to her murder."

"We are petitioning the High Court of Justice because it is the last recourse left to us, after being silenced in the Knesset and ignored by the government. We will not allow the government to decide the fate of 100 hostages in violation of the law, values, and mutual responsibility on which our nation is founded. They missed the opportunity to bring Carmel back. We will not let them miss the chance to save hostages again."

The petition also asked the court to order Israel's government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu to address "why should it not be determined that the refusal of the Israeli government to agree to a deal for the release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas terrorist organization unlawfully violates the constitutional rights of the hostages to life, bodily integrity, and human dignity."

It further asks the court to address the question "why should it not be determined that Israel's government must decide without delay on conditions for a deal to release the hostages."

The petitioners asked that the High Court set a date for a discussion of the petition urgently "due to the unbearably difficult reality the hostages and their families face, and die to the incredibly difficult reality faced by all Israeli citizens."

Avoiding making a difficult decision

One of the characteristics of the situation is the "accumulation of data that shows that the government has not made a decision, but is avoiding exercising its authority," which the petition said amounts to a failure to protect the hostages right to life.

The petition emphasized that the court has a role in ensuring the government's decisions are made through worthy processes.