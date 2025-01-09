Israeli passport ranks as 19th most powerful passport

The Israeli passport ranked 19th strongest passport in the world in the Henley Passport Global Ranking index for 2025, published on Thursday.

The list, published by Henley & Partners, classifies the strength of passports based on several factors, including the ability to travel visa-free to destinations worldwide.

Israeli passport holders are able to travel to 170 countries without a visa, with some destinations requiring a visa on arrival or an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA).

This year's ranking advances Israel by two slots compared to its 21st position last year.

According to the company, the Abraham Accords, the US visa waiver agreement, and additional bilateral agreements have contributed to a surge in the number of countries Israeli residents can enter. US passport, illustrative (credit: PIXABAY)

Singapore tops list

Topping the list was Singapore, whose passport holders can enter 195 countries, with Japan following suit with 193, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain ranking third with 192 countries.

The United Kingdom passport ranked 5th with 190 countries.

The United States passport dropped from 7th position to 9th, enabling its passport holders to enter 186 countries visa-free.

At the bottom of the index, in the 106th position, was the Afghani passport, which allows its passport holders access to 26 countries without a visa.