El Al adds flights to European cities after Moscow suspension

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. has added flights on high-demand routes between Tel Aviv and major European cities after last week's decision to suspend Tel Aviv-Moscow flights for the next three months.

The decision follows last month's plane crash in which 38 people were killed, when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozhny in Chechnya rerouted to Kazakhstan.

It crashed during an emergency landing, after Russian air defenses identified it as a hostile plane.

Diverting to high-demand destinations

The eight weekly flights that El Al made between Tel Aviv and Moscow will now be diverted to high-demand destinations in Europe.

El Al has increased its number of weekly flights: to Paris from 23 to 25; to Vienna from five to six; to Frankfurt from six to eight; to Zurich from seven to nine; and to Munich from five to six.