Paddle out at Palmahim Beach calls for release of Gaza hostages

Over 100 surfers, stand-up paddleboarders, and kayakers did a paddle out at Palmahim Beach on Friday to honor the hostages and call for their release.

A paddle out, sometimes called a surf circle, is a Hawaiian memorial tradition meant to honor lost loved ones. Participants paddle out to a designated spot a few yards from the shore, form a circle, and share a few words about those they are honoring.

One of the leaders of the Palmachim Beach paddle out was Avri Herman, a bereaved father and hostage family member. His son, Idan Herman, was killed on October 7 at the Supernova music festival.

“None of us can allow ourselves to get used to this situation," Herman said. "Ninety-nine of our brothers and sisters are languishing in tunnels in Gaza while we stand here, surrounded by the beauty of Palmachim. They are in the tunnels, suffering. These 99 brothers and sisters include soldiers, young women, children, and even a baby – families who were taken from their beds and abducted." Marine enthusiasts participate in a memorial paddle out for the hostages in Gaza on Friday at Palmahim Beach. (credit: OFIR HAYAT)

Crucial circle of hope

Herman noted that the body of his brother-in-law, Yossi Sharabi, remains in Gaza. Israeli media previously reported that he likely died as a result of an IDF strike in Gaza in late 2023. Yossi's brother, Eli Sharabi, is still in Gaza.

"We are yearning, hoping, and praying for their return—for their recovery, for their lives, and even for the opportunity to properly mourn those who are no longer with us," Herman said. "It doesn’t matter whether one is from the right or the left—we all want them back here. Let us pray for the return of those who came together today to form this crucial circle of hope."

"We must do everything in our power to bring them back now," Herman concluded. "Every second is a death sentence for them."