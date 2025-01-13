New civilian security team launches operations in Hatzor Haglilit

A new civilian security team, Mishmar, will begin operation in Hatzor Haglilit next week, the town's council announced Monday.

The team, founded in cooperation with the Home Front Command, will consist of council inspectors, backed up by volunteers, and will provide community security services after years of requests for such a team by the council, it said.

The Mishmar unit will respond to calls made to the municipality's center that have to do with community security and will aid local Israel Police.

The team will operate alongside other local civilian responders, including those in the kitat konenut (civilian emergency response team).

So far, over 50 volunteers have joined the Mishmar activity. Michael Kabesa (credit: SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK/USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CLAUSE 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT LAW)

"This is a significant development for our community and an important reinforcement in our struggle to improve security and the sense of community safety," said Hatzor Haglilit Mayor Michael Kabesa, explaining that "The unit's activities are similar to the SELA Municipal Security Patrol operating in central Israel. This is a certified and authorized force that will provide a broad response and enhance security in our Hatzor."