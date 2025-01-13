Support, opposition: Israeli political figures weigh in on a possible hostage deal

In response to statements from Israeli political figures, Hamas, and those with knowledge of the hostage negotiations that a hostage deal is imminent, Israeli political figures from across the spectrum have begun weighing in on Monday.

Bezalel Smotrich and Religious Zionism Party

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was the first to comment on the possibility of a deal, calling the emerging hostage deal a “national security catastrophe” and saying that his party would oppose a deal.

“We will not be part of a surrender deal that will include the release of arch-terrorists, stopping the war, and dissolve its achievements that were bought with much blood, and the abandonment of many hostages,” Smotrich said.

Religious Zionist Party MKs voted to fully support Smotrich's position at a faction meeting after the comments.

He then called for Netanyahu to "continue at full strength, conquer and clean the entire Strip, finally take from Hamas the control of the humanitarian aid, and open the gates of hell on Gaza, until the complete surrender of Hamas and the return of all of the hostages."

Yair Lapid

Head of Yesh Atid, MK Yair Lapid, said following a meeting with Qatari diplomats in Paris on Sunday that "a deal is possible, and at this stage, Hamas is not interested in torpedoing it."

"I offered him a political safety net for a hostage deal. This offer is more valid than ever. If Netanyahu can and wants to make a deal, he and I will know how to close the details of the safety net in half an hour."

Mansour Abbas

Ra'am Party head Mansour Abbas made similar comments to Army Radio on Sunday, "If a government is formed that will agree to a hostage deal and an end to the war, Ra'am will be a safety net that will allow [said government] to live out its days."

Aryeh Deri

Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri addressed the deal being negotiated between Israel and Hamas at his faction meeting on Monday.

Deri said, "Shas supports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his efforts to bring about the release of the hostages and will support any deal that is submitted for government approval for this important goal."

"We pray that the efforts will bear fruit and lead to the fulfillment of the commandment of ransoming captives, which is one of the most important commandments in Judaism."

Yakov Asher

MK Yakov Asher (Degel Hatorah-United Torah Judaism) said in the Interior Committee deliberations, referring to the emerging deal, that the hostages should be released "as much as possible, as quickly as possible, and saved as much as possible. The people of Israel need to bring the people home."

Yesha Council

The head of the Benjamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Gantz, sent a letter on Monday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposing the release of terrorists as part of the deal being formed with Hamas. He called the deal "a direct, real danger to the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis."

He added, "The Israeli government has a duty to defeat our enemy in a resounding victory that will be remembered for generations. Do not allow moves that involve these dangers to be advanced."

The Yesha Council is an umbrella organization that represents the municipal councils of Jewish communities in the West Bank.