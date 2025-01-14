Architects and designers unite to rebuild war-damaged homes in Israel

In the wake of the recent war, a groundbreaking initiative called Together at Home has brought together architects and interior designers from across Israel to help residents in the north and south rebuild their homes.

Spearheaded by the Ayelet Hashachar organization and its chairman, Rabbi Shlomo Raanan, the project connects volunteer professionals with affected residents, offering free services to restore homes and foster a sense of unity across Israeli society.

At a launch event for the project, approximately 100 architects, designers, and professionals gathered to show their support. Architect Rivka Raanan, who conceived the initiative, shared its origin: “After the difficult events, I wanted to contribute to the victims through my profession. Together with Rabbi Raanan, we set out to bring light to the homes of those whose lives were shattered.”

Vered Solomon-Maman, Chief Architect of the Construction and Housing Ministry, praised the project for its reflection of Israeli resilience and solidarity. “The ‘Together at Home’ project demonstrates the healing process of the Israeli people. The government provides the framework from above, and you provide the individual care,” she said. She also announced that certificates of appreciation will be awarded to all participants.

During the event, attendees heard moving personal stories, including that of Amichai Shindler from Kerem Shalom, who suffered severe injuries while protecting his family during a Hamas attack on October 7. Shindler’s wife, Avital, recounted the challenges of rebuilding their home and expressed gratitude for the project’s support. “Until I heard him groaning in pain, I didn’t believe he was alive,” she shared.

Zami Ravid, manager of the Music Box Museum in Metula, described the destruction in his northern community, presenting photos of his home that was destroyed by bombardments. He shared a powerful moment of lighting Hanukkah candles at the site of his home with the President of Israel.

From devastation to unity

Erez Diner, a resident of Kibbutz Sufa, spoke about rebuilding his home and establishing the first synagogue in his community in memory of his son. He emphasized the importance of proper emergency planning for all settlement homes, noting that “residents’ return to their kibbutzim is a vital step toward recovery.”

Raanan highlighted the broader mission of the initiative: “Our goal is to bring light and warmth to damaged homes, both literally and figuratively, while fostering unity across all parts of Israeli society.”

The event also included professional insights from journalist Merav Moran, who linked the initiative to Jewish values of unity, and architect Hila Shemer, who discussed the importance of “war gardens” in post-war planning. Architect Shira Idan, who has already renovated homes through the project, shared her experiences and the emotional responses from residents.

“This project is not just about rebuilding homes,” Rabbi Raanan concluded. “It’s about healing rifts and strengthening the fabric of Israeli society.”