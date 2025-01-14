Heart vs head: the hostage deal and the cost of compassion - analysis

Israel’s agreement to the emerging hostage deal — one that, if fully implemented, could secure the release of all 96 remaining Israeli captives, both living and dead, in exchange for thousands of Palestinian security prisoners, including convicted terrorist murderers serving life sentences — marks a triumph of the heart over the head.

The deal would also see Israel withdrawing to a buffer zone along Gaza’s perimeter, relinquishing control over key areas such as the Netzarim Crossing and, in stages, the Philadelphi Corridor, while allowing Gazan civilians to return to northern Gaza and effectively bringing the war to an end with a long-term truce.

The balance between heart and head—a debate over what should have priority in decision-making—has been debated for centuries. Both approaches offer strengths and pitfalls,, which are starkly evident in this deal.

Leading with the heart means placing empathy, intuition, and moral values at the forefront — all of which foster solidarity and unity.

Those who have been pushing with full force for a hostage deal have indeed emphasized empathy — asking, “What would you do if it was your child being held by Hamas?” — and moral values rooted in Judaism’s imperative to save lives and redeem captives. Yarden Gonen, sister of a hostage, attends a house committee meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, October 15, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Those championing this argument recognize the real risks involved but say it is worth it as a way of upholding Israel’s ethical principles.

Saving the lives of the hostages and reuniting them with their families is also seen as an expression of the solidarity and mutual responsibility that has always been a cornerstone of Israeli society if not one of the main ingredients of the country’s ability to survive in this neighborhood.

Giving up on the hostages would chip away at that national solidarity, they warn, which would have severe repercussions down the line since it would undermine this country’s social contract that often asks Israelis to sacrifice for the collective.

Those who, over the long months since October 7, have been pushing for this deal also stress that only when the hostages are returned can a process of national healing begin, a process critical following the traumas of October 7.

They emphasize that the state, whose colossal failures allowed the kidnappings, bears the responsibility to bring its citizens home at any reasonable cost. To them, the deal’s price, however steep, is reasonable. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

By contrast, leading with the head prioritizes logic, reason, strategy, and long-term consequences over emotions. It values data, consequences, and careful analysis — leading to calculated decisions.

Those opposed to the deal are not cold individuals with hearts of stone; rather, they look beyond the now and the individual and judge the agreement based on whether it is good in the long term and for the collective.

Their argument comes down to three core concerns.

First, the deal will incentivize hostage-taking. Since October 7, Israel has been fighting on multiple fronts. Hezbollah has been defeated, and Iran has weakened. Only Hamas will come out of this,s claiming to have forced Israel’s hand. How? By taking hostages.

Chillingly, one of the hourly radio news bulletins on Tuesday featured these two back-to-back items: news of progress on the hostage deal, followed by a report that Iran is stepping up efforts to kidnap Israelis abroad.

Second, releasing thousands of Hamas terrorists, hundreds with blood on their hands, will inevitably lead to more terrorism.

And on this, opponents of the deal are backed by data.

In 1985, Israel released 1,150 Palestinian security prisoners in exchange for three soldiers in what was known as the Jibril Deal. Many of those released played a role in the First Intifada two years later.

In 2011, Israel released 1,027 security prisoners, including terrorists with blood on their hands like Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 attack, for Gilad Shalit — whose family launched an emotional campaign for his release. How many Israeli lives, critics ask, were lost as a result of that deal?

Supporters of the deal counter that, unlike in the Shalit deal, terrorists to be released in this exchange will not be freed to Judea and Samaria but rather either to Gaza or deported to Qatar, Turkey, or Egypt. But who says that they cannot also orchestrate attacks from there?

The final concern is that Hamas remains standing. Granted, as a military organization, it has been severely depleted — tens of thousands of terrorists killed and its rocket and missile arsenals decimated — but it still retains control of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure and is left in place under the agreement. It is only a matter of time, according to those opposing this deal, before the terrorist organization regroups and rearms.

Ultimately, Israel’s decision to accept this deal reflects a wrenching moral and strategic dilemma, pitting compassion against caution and immediate gain against long-term risk.

The joy of seeing hostages reunited with their families will be profound, but the strategic ramifications will echo far beyond this moment. The country’s ethos of mutual responsibility — that no Israeli is ever abandoned — stands tall in this agreement. But so, too, do the dangers of emboldening enemies.

The national sense of relief if and when the agreement is finalized will be real and palpable, but the true cost of that moment may only be fully reckoned many years from now.