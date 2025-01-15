Majority of Israelis support comprehensive hostage deal, end of war - survey

A majority of Israelis support a complete hostage deal with Hamas in exchange for the terrorist organization’s demand to end the war, according to the December 2024 Israeli Voice Index.

According to the early release of the Index, a majority of the public approve of the hostage deal that will put an end to the war started by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Less than half of the Israeli public support a deal that would release a limited amount of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, while more than two-thirds favor the idea of continuing to put military pressure on Hamas, which could lead to a better deal in the future.

“If there is a deal, and I hope there will be, Israel will renew the fighting after it. There is no point in muting or hiding this, as renewing the fighting is intended to complete the goals of the war.

This is not a barrier to a deal—it encourages a deal,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a closed-door meeting in December, according to a Channel 12 report. Graph detailing Israeli support for hostage deal. (credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE)

Difference between Jewish and Arab Israelis

The Israeli Voice Index also saw a large difference between Jewish and Arab Israelis.

A majority of Arab respondents support a comprehensive deal, in comparison to the Jewish population who stand more divided, with 53% supporting a comprehensive deal (partial deal, 13%; continued military pressure, 27%).

When looking at political orientation, the Index found that a majority of those on the Left and in the Center support a comprehensive deal for the hostage deal. Meanwhile, those on the Right appear divided between a comprehensive deal and those wanting more military pressure on Hamas. Graph detailing Israeli support for hostage deal. (credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE)

Lastly, the Index noted that, as found in previous surveys, Jewish women were seen to be in favor of a complete deal over Jewish men (59% versus 46%). Less than half of Jewish women support continuing pressure for a better deal, and only slightly more Jewish men agreed (23% vs 31%).

However, when looking at the Arab population, there was no reported significant difference between men and women.