Harris thanks Biden with no mention of Trump for negotiating ceasefire agreement

In a statement, Vice President Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden and Emir al-Thani of Qatar and President el-Sisi of Egypt for negotiating the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel.

Harris did not mention President-elect Donald Trump or his incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witcoff who played a critical role in helping push the deal over the finish line.

"Doug and I pray for all the hostages, and we are grateful that some, including Americans, will soon be reunited with their loved ones," she said, referencing the meetings held with the families of the American hostages in which she vowed they'd never "be in this fight alone."

Harris said she and Biden have higher priority than the safety of Americans, and are determined that all the American hostages be returned home as part of this deal.

"We will never forget the lives taken as a result of the brutal Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, and the horrors endured by countless innocent people in the war that followed," Harris said. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Focus on ending the war

"In my many conversations with leaders in the region, my unwavering focus has been to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination." She said Wednesday's agreement will begin to bring desperately needed relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid and an end to the fighting.

"While there is more work to be done, I believe this agreement can be the foundation on which we build toward a two-state solution that creates a more peaceful future for Israeli and Palestinian people," Harris said. "I will never stop working to achieve a future of greater peace, dignity, and security for all people in the region."