Who is French-Israeli hostage Ohad Yahalomi, set to be released after being abducted saving family?

Terrorists abducted French-Israeli national Ohad Yahalomi from Kibbutz Nir Oz after shooting him in the leg - the then-49-year-old had been attempting to fight off the invading gunmen entering his home. Now 50, Yahalomi is expected to be released from Gazan captivity as part of a hostage-ceasefire agreement.

On October 7, 2023, after learning of the approaching terrorists, Ohad sealed his wife, Batsheva, and their three children in their saferoom. The room’s door handle had broken, preventing the family from safely locking themselves inside - which led Ohad to sit in front of the door, guarding his family with only a handgun to protect them.

Nos concitoyens Ofer Kalderon et Ohad Yahalomi figurent dans la liste des 33 otages qui doivent être libérés dans la première phase de l'accord de Gaza.Nous restons mobilisés sans relâche pour que leurs familles puissent les retrouver. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 17, 2025

Ohad’s efforts were unable to prevent the terrorists from abducting him and his loved ones - although his wife and two daughters were able to escape before entering Gaza.

Eitan Yahalomi

Batsheva was able to escape capture with two of the children, her 10-year-old and two-year-old daughters, running for hours in pajamas and flipflops until they found safety. 12-year-old son Eitan, who was abducted on a different bike, was taken along with a foreign worker and later released as part of the November deal. Eitan Yahalomi, 12, who was released from the Gaza Strip on November 27 after being taken hostage by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel, is accompanied at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in Tel Aviv, Israel, on November 28, 2023. (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

“First, he was beaten, then they put him alone in a cell with bars and he was left alone for 16 days in the custody of armed men from Hamas,” Batsheva told Agence French-Presse. “They forced him to watch films they said they had filmed on October 7, and when he cried, they threatened him with a gun.” Eitan Yahalomi, 12, who was released after being taken hostage during the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas, appears in this undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on November 27, 2023. (credit: Hostages and missing families forum/Handout via REUTERS)

"When he arrived in Gaza, civilians hit him ... he's a 12-year-old child," his aunt, Deborah Cohen, told French media. "I wanted to believe that Eitan would be well treated. Apparently not. Those people are monsters.”

The al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades published footage of Ohad in January 2024, showing him receiving medical treatment.