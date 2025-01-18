Who is Or Levy, the hostage set to finally return to his three-year-old son?

Or Levy, now 34, was attending the Nova Music Festival on October 7 with his 32-year-old wife, Eynav. The invading terrorists killed Eynav and abducted Or to Gaza, where he has been held hostage for the past year.

The couple had only arrived minutes before the attack started and fled quickly after hearing the sirens blare. The two found themselves in the now-infamous 'death shelter.'

Eynav’s body was discovered four days after the massacre, Or’s family told the National Post.

Or is expected to return home to his 3-year-old son Almog as part of the first phase of a new ceasefire hostage deal.

Before being taken, Or found the time to make one last call to his parents - among the last words they heard were “Mom, you don’t want to know what’s going on here.” Or Levy. (credit: Courtesy)

Michael Levy, Or’s brother, told the Media Line that footage released from the attacks showed that Or was taken to Gaza in relatively good health alongside the murdered American-Israeli captive Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Concerns for Or

In the November 2024 interview, Michael said the IDF believed Or was alive, but the family remains concerned for his wellbeing.

“Or is almost 6 foot 3 inches, about 1.9 meters, and I can’t imagine what it must be like for him in those tunnels,” Michael said. “We also know that he saw his wife being murdered, which is something that would be very traumatizing in itself.”

“I still believe my brother will return, but it’s harder with each day. My life is still frozen on October 7, 2023. My family barely sees me, and I can’t move forward until Or is back,” he explained. “This isn’t about politics. It’s about human beings—people with dreams and hopes who want to live in peace. Almog is a three-year-old boy who just wants his dad. I don’t hate anyone, not Palestinians or anyone else. I just want my brother back. Freeing the hostages is the first step toward peace.”

Or and Eynav’s absence has reportedly been devastating for their son Almog, Michael told multiple media sites. He reportedly bursts into tears at the mention of the words “mom” and “dad” and frequently asks when he can return from his grandparent’s house to his family home.