Who is Doron Steinbrecher, the hostage Hamas says it will release on Sunday?

Hamas announced on Sunday that it would release Doron Steinbrecher, along with Emily Damari and Romi Gonen, on the first day of phase one of the hostage-ceasefire deal.

Doron, a 31-year-old Romanian-Israeli veterinary nurse, was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7 2023.

Doron’s mother said that she was hiding under her bed when terrorists invaded her apartment. Hiding under her bed, Doron found the time to send a final voice note to her loved ones: “They’ve got me, they’ve got me,” her mother wrote in the Financial Times.

Concerns for Doron's welfare

Little was known about Doron’s status in captivity - although her family were concerned that she was not receiving her medication, and mentioned that to the Red Cross who lectured them in response.

Several months passed before there was any sign of life. In January, after 107 days in captivity, a video was published by Hamas in which Doron, Karina Ariev (19), and Daniela Gilboa (19) were speaking to the camera from within the tunnels. (L-R) Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher. (credit: Courtesy, Hostages Families Forum)

Before October 7, Doron’s family said she was always concerned over the country’s security issues.

Doron’s father Roni Steinbrecher told Haartz, “If I couldn’t switch places with her and sit there instead, I’d do it without hesitation.”

Before October 7

Doron was known for her close family ties, choosing to live close to her sister Yamit Ashkenazi.

“Every morning, Doron asked about the kids to make sure they were okay. I was torn between the desire to run and get her and the desire to keep my kids safe,” Yamit said to Ynet.

Speaking to the Sun, Doron's mother Simone said Doron's nephews regularly ask about her - as they continue living in the community Doron was stolen from.

The young boys, who have given Doron the nickname “DoDo” reportedly ask for their aunt before sleep and have created a box of things they learnt to show Doron upon her return.

DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD contributed to this report.