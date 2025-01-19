UK welcomes release of British citizen Emily Damari and other hostages

The United Kingdom government and British Jewish organizations welcomed the release of hostages held by Hamas on Sunday, including a British citizen.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a Sunday statement that the news of the release of UK citizen Emily Damari and two other hostages was “wonderful and long-overdue news after months of agony for them and their families.”

Starmer noted that Damari’s mother had been tireless in her efforts to bring her daughter home.

“I wish them all the very best as they begin the road to recovery after the intolerable trauma they have experienced. We stand ready to offer assistance and support,” said Starmer. “However, today also represents another day of suffering for those who haven’t made it home yet – so while this ceasefire deal should be welcomed, we must not forget about those who remain in captivity under Hamas.”

The prime minister called for the further phases of the ceasefire deal, which was announced on Wednesday and came into effect on Sunday, to be implemented in full and on schedule. Starmer said that this included the release of the remaining hostages and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israeli forces collect released Gaza hostages Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher on January 19, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An emotional moment

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the ceasefire had to lead to a two-state solution so that Israelis and Palestinians could live side by side. Lammy thanked Egypt, Qatar, and the United States for their roles in mediating the ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations.

“Our thoughts are also with those still waiting to be reunited with their loved ones, including the families of UK linked hostages Eli Sharabi, Oded Lifshitz, and Avinatan Or,” Lammy said in a Sunday statement. “We are clear the deal must be implemented in full; all hostages be returned and aid be allowed to flow into Gaza now.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews president Phil Rosenberg said in a Sunday statement that they welcomed the release of Damari as well as Israelis Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher.

“Our thoughts are with them, their families, and the people of Israel,” said Rosenberg. “We will not stop campaigning until all the hostages are released.”

North West Friends of Israel criticized images of the hostage transfer on X/Twitter, arguing that the jubilation demonstrated that genocide allegations were false.

Another pro-Israel group, Glasgow Friends of Israel, criticized Starmer and former prime minister Rishi Sunak on social media for failing to take greater measures to rescue Damari.