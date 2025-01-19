Hostage release in photos: Tears of joy, wings of freedom

Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher returned home to Israel on Sunday to joyful crowds and tearful loved ones.

Romi Gonen is reunited with her mother Meirav. (credit: IDF) Emily Damari and her mother Mandy video call loved ones. (credit: IDF) Doron Steinbrecher is reunited with her mother Simona. (credit: IDF)

A beacon of light in the darkness

Israelis across the country celebrated the three women's release with joyful watch parties and tears of relief.

Israelis gather in hostage square to watch news coverage of the hostages returning 19 January, 2025. (credit: Chen Schimmel/The Jerusalem Post)

In Hostages Square, hundreds gathered to watch their release and rallied to bring the remaining hostages in Gaza home.

Israelis celebrate as the hostages are brought back on the first day of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. (credit: Chen Schimmel/The Jerusalem Post) Israelis in Hostage Square react to coverage of the hostages return. (credit: Paulina Patimer) Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan, at Hostage Square. (credit: Tanya Zion-Waldoks)

Some released hostages and their families showed up to watch Damari, Gonen, and Steinbrecher return home.

Hamas releases hostages to mob

Hamas terrorists paraded the three women around Gaza before their release. They were given "gift bags" and forced to pose with Hamas flags and pictures of Gaza. Hamas terrorists parade as they prepare to hand over hostages. (credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

Additionally, dozens of demonstrators headed to Israeli prisons to protest the release of Palestinian prisoners. Protestsers outside Ofer prison protesting release of Palestinian prisoners. (credit: Courtesy)

The deal that released the three women has not been without controversy. Several Israeli politicians threatened to leave the government over the ceasefire, which they said imperiled the country.