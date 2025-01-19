Hostage release in photos: Tears of joy, wings of freedom

Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher returned home to Israel on Sunday to joyful crowds and tearful loved ones.
A beacon of light in the darkness
Israelis across the country celebrated the three women's release with joyful watch parties and tears of relief.
In Hostages Square, hundreds gathered to watch their release and rallied to bring the remaining hostages in Gaza home.
Some released hostages and their families showed up to watch Damari, Gonen, and Steinbrecher return home.
Hamas releases hostages to mob
Hamas terrorists paraded the three women around Gaza before their release. They were given "gift bags" and forced to pose with Hamas flags and pictures of Gaza.
Additionally, dozens of demonstrators headed to Israeli prisons to protest the release of Palestinian prisoners.
The deal that released the three women has not been without controversy. Several Israeli politicians threatened to leave the government over the ceasefire, which they said imperiled the country.