‘It was all for show': Hostage Clara Merman on Hamas’s staged releases

“It was all for show—for the world to witness their so-called victory,” said Clara Merman, who was held captive in Gaza for 53 days alongside her sister, niece, partner, and brother. Speaking after the release of Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher on Sunday, Merman reflected on the ordeal and urged sensitivity in helping survivors recover.

Merman recounted to Kan11 News how Hamas staged their actions to create an illusion of control and protection, during their release. “Hamas told us, ‘Don’t worry, we’re protecting you.’ Protecting us? When the crowd was surging toward us?” she said.

Describing the long and harrowing journey home, she said, “They pretended to guard us, escorting the group while keeping others at bay. But it was all a blatant performance—for the world to see their so-called victory.”

Clara Merman during her release from Hamas captivity in Gaza, November 2023/. (credit: REUTERS)

The challenges of captivity

For Merman, 53 days in captivity felt unbearable. “Fifty-three days felt like an eternity. I can’t imagine what it’s like to endure 471 days in captivity—it’s unfathomable,” she said, referencing the hostages released on Sunday.

Seeing photos of recently released women standing on their feet gave her a sense of hope. “It gives me a reason to breathe,” she told Kan11 News. “But we need to keep fighting for the families still waiting for their loved ones. The struggle must go on until the very end.”

Merman also shared her emotional experience at the Kerem Shalom crossing, where Israelis—including soldiers, social workers, and medical professionals—gathered to support the released hostages. “The joy was overwhelming and hard to contain, but it was so meaningful. The three released hostages today met their mothers at the Re’im military base. It’s not easy, but it strengthens and lifts us up. That’s exactly what these young women need right now,” she said.

A different experience for men and womenReflecting on her time in captivity, Merman said the loss of freedom affects everyone equally, regardless of gender. “Captivity is a loss of freedom for everyone, regardless of gender. It’s the inability to decide anything for yourself. It’s something no person should ever endure.”

Still, she acknowledged differences in how men and women process captivity. “After I was released, my partner and his brother felt relief knowing we—the women—were home. Men tend to carry themselves as though they’re invincible. It must feel different for them than it does for women,” she said.

Merman offered heartfelt advice for families of released hostages. “Everything needs to be done gently. We are a strong and supportive people, and we have so much love and warmth to give. But it needs to be in small doses. Don’t overwhelm them with too much affection or care all at once. Wait for them to set the pace and ask for what they need.”

She also called on the media to approach survivors’ reintegration with caution. “Exposing them to the horrors of what happened on October 7, 2023, must be done gradually. It’s not certain they’re even aware of how many family members and friends they lost that day. We need to introduce them to reality with sensitivity,” she concluded.