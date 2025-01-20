Hope and anguish: Gaza hostage deal sparks emotional debate in Israel

As a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on January 19, 2025, The Media Line visited Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv to speak with activists and residents. The recent hostage exchange deal has sparked both hope and controversy, as families and citizens weigh the emotional toll against national security concerns. Meanwhile, Israel’s health care system has prepared to receive the freed hostages, anticipating some of the most challenging cases it has ever faced.

Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer, which received the first three freed hostages, issued a statement to the media: “We understand that this is an event of significant public and media interest. However, we are committed to preserving the dignity and privacy of the returning captives and their families. To ensure their reception proceeds as smoothly as possible, we kindly ask for your cooperation in upholding these principles.”

A contentious history of prisoner swaps

Prisoner swaps have long been a polarizing issue in Israeli politics. Past agreements, such as the 2011 exchange of 1,027 prisoners for soldier Gilad Shalit, faced similar criticism but underscored Israel’s commitment to bringing its citizens home. Many Israelis, including families of victims of the prisoners being released, strongly oppose the current deal.

Dr. Vered Atzmon Meshulam, a medical psychologist specializing in trauma and head of the ZAKA emergency response organization’s Resilience Center, told The Media Line that Israel is fully mobilized to care for the returning hostages. “Upon arrival, hostages will undergo comprehensive medical evaluations to address physical injuries, malnutrition, and chronic conditions. Psychologists and trauma specialists will assess their mental health, ensuring they receive immediate support. Families will also receive guidance to help navigate the emotionally charged reunions. Long-term, each hostage will have a personalized recovery plan encompassing physical, psychological, and community-based support,” she said. Dr. Vered Atzmon-Meshulam.jpg - Dr. Vered Atzmon Meshulam, head of the ZAKA emergency response organization’s Resilience Center. (credit: Courtesy)

The faces behind the numbers

Romi Gonen, 24, was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. During the attack, she called her mother, Meirav Leshem Gonen, and managed to report that she had been wounded by gunfire before the call was cut off. Her family has since campaigned tirelessly for her release, with her mother delivering impassioned pleas to international organizations, including the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Emily Tehila Damari, 28, a British-Israeli dual citizen, was kidnapped from her apartment in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Known for her kind heart and deep connection to her community, Damari’s story has become a symbol of resilience and inspiration.

Doron Streinbrecher, 30, a veterinary nurse from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, was abducted while caring for animals in her community. She is known for her dedication to her work and compassion for others.

Following the release of these three hostages on January 19, an estimated 94 hostages remain in Gaza, with 60 believed alive and 34 presumed dead.

Emotional toll and public debate

For Karen, who was at Hostages’ Square closely following updates, the return of the first hostages evoked mixed emotions. “On the one hand, of course I’m very happy we’re finally going to see some of our hostages back after 470 days of not knowing what they’ve endured. On the other hand, it’s hard to face the dangers that come with releasing so many terrorists,” she said.

The psychological toll of waiting has been immense. "It's tough to think about whether they are alive or not," she explained. "I keep thinking about the two young children who were kidnapped. It's a rollercoaster of emotions. We have to focus on hope, but it's an anguished wait."

The deal for their return involves the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, many described as having “blood on their hands.” For families of terror victims, this reality is deeply bitter and raises concerns about setting a dangerous precedent that could embolden future kidnappings and compromise national security. Supporters counter that the urgency of saving lives outweighs these risks.

While Karen’s experience highlights the emotional toll on families, experts like Merav Lapidot, a retired colonel from the Israel National Police and former spokesperson for the Hostages Families Forum, focus on the broader implications. “It’s a huge price to pay,” said Lapidot. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future because some of them will probably go back to being terrorists. But yet, we have to pay this price because bringing our people home is the most important thing. For those still alive and the families of the deceased, we need closure.”

A nation divided

Estrella Vicuña echoed this anguish, recounting the personal impact of the attacks on her family. “I came to this land 13 years ago with my husband and daughter. My daughter lost friends in university, and I lost Colombian friends whose daughters died at the Nova festival, like Ivonne and her husband,” she said. “Our hearts are broken. This is not joy; it’s an anxious waiting.”

While many Israelis support negotiating for the hostages’ return, the terms of the deal have ignited controversy. Critics warn that releasing large numbers of prisoners jeopardizes national security. “The agreement is completely unfair,” said Vicuña. “But I put myself in the shoes of the people who are kidnapped because I’m also a mother. Politically, the deal is terrible, but on a human level, we have no choice. We need those people here to close the circle and grieve.”

Criticism of the government’s role

For many gathered at Hostages’ Square, the Israeli government is seen as responsible for the situation. Lapidot was outspoken in her criticism. “The government of Israel could have done it differently. There is no reason why we can’t end the war and bring everyone home,” she said. “This has been the demand of the Hostages Families Forum from the beginning. Even if we only get one or two or 33 hostages at a time, it’s better than nothing.”

Dov Foreman, a 71-year-old Israeli, also criticized the delay. “I think the deal should have been done long ago,” he said. Addressing concerns about releasing prisoners, he added, “On October 7, these terrorists were in jail, and the attack still happened. So, I don’t see the connection between their future danger and any attack on Israel. If the army had been prepared, the outcome would have been different. What’s important for Netanyahu is the existence of his coalition. Since Ben-Gvir and Smotrich were threatening to leave the coalition if a deal was made, he prioritized the coalition over the lives of the hostages.”

Families like Karen’s highlight the human cost. “The agreement is heartbreaking, but it’s necessary,” she said. “There are prices we can’t pay, but this deal—as difficult as it is—had to happen. We will pay the price.”

Vicuña echoed this sentiment. “I don’t like the agreement, but we don’t have another option,” she said. “Politics isn’t the only thing that matters—the human side matters, too. We need those people here to grieve and find closure.”

A path to healing

As Israel receives Gonen, Damari, and Streinbrecher, specialized care will address the profound physical and emotional impacts of sexual violence. Support will include trauma-informed therapy, medical treatment, and legal assistance. Creating safe spaces for disclosure and recovery is also essential. Recognizing the potential for similar trauma among men, care will be gender-sensitive and adaptable.

Dr. Atzmon Meshulam emphasized the broader responsibility. “The hostages' return is a historic event, requiring both professional expertise and communal empathy. Society and the media must respect the privacy of the hostages and their families, allowing them the space necessary for healing.” With many hostages still in Hamas’ captivity, she added, “It’s equally important to support the families of those still in captivity or who may not return, as they navigate a deeply painful journey.”