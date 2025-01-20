'Long road to recovery': Relatives of freed hostages speak for the first time

The relatives of the three released hostages, Emily Damari, Doron Steinbracher, and Romi Gonen, issued their first public statements on Monday evening from the Tel Hashomer Hospital in Tel Aviv.

"Today, Doron is home with us. Our Dorona is here. We are still processing, trying to cope. Doron is doing well, strong and brave, but she has a long road of recovery ahead of her and us," Doron's sister, Yamit Ashkenazi, said, addressing the press first.

"The journey to bring Doron home has ended, but her journey to recovery is just beginning. We ourselves survived the October 7th massacre and haven't yet begun our own recovery process," Ashkenazi continued.

"We humbly ask that you give Doron the private space she needs to recover and regain strength. Her privacy is an integral part of her rehabilitation process, and we thank you for your understanding and consideration," she stated.

Ashkenazi then shared a message from Doron: "My return home doesn't mean those still there shouldn't return - everyone must come back. I ask you to continue fighting, never give up, take to the streets, all phases of the deal must be implemented. Everyone needs to return until the last hostage comes home. Just as I was fortunate to return to my family, so must everyone else." Yamit Ashkenazi, Doron's sister (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Tom Damari, Emily's brother, then thanked the IDF soldiers who risked their lives during the war. "We embrace and love you."

"We want to thank the Israeli government that voted in favor of the agreement," he said.

"Although our nightmare has come to an end, there are still 94 people kidnapped. Please, let's end their nightmares and bring the living to rehabilitation and the dead to burial."

"Our Emily," he said, addressing his sister, "We are proud of you. You have won the meaning of the word courage. Am Yisrael Chai!"

'Thanking Israeli government and prime minister'

Meirav Leshem Gonen, Romi's mother said, "I begin by thanking the Israeli government and the prime minister for bravely and ethically making the responsible decision to initiate this critically important process - bringing our sons and daughters back within our borders. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"We also wish to express our gratitude to US President Donald Trump, whose courageous support of Israel and reinforcement of human good in the world helped drive and bring about this moment.

"Family never gives up, and the people of Israel are family," she added.

Emily's mother takes the stage

"I am delighted to be able to tell you that Emily is in high spirits and on the road to recovery," Mandy Damari, Emily's mother, said at the end of the statements. "As you will have seen last night, she is an amazingly strong and resilient young woman.

"On behalf of Emily and the rest of our family, there are so many people who deserve a special thank you for working to bring her home. To the soldiers who fought and gave their lives on October 7 and every day since. To the Israeli government, President Biden, President Trump, and leaders and negotiators around the world for making our dream come true," she added. Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of Romi Gonen (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

"To the British government for their support during this nightmare, to the Spurs football fans who sang Emily’s name, and to the thousands of volunteers everywhere who put up stickers, held up posters, wore yellow ribbons and went to rallies and prayers.

"Please keep on fighting for the remaining 94 hostages who need to come home. There are too many other families who are waiting to hug their loved ones or bring them back for a proper burial."