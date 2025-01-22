Israeli officials: Hamas will comply with next phase of Gaza hostage deal

Israeli officials believe Hamas will comply with the hostage deal agreement and release the four hostages on Saturday, officials told the Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

The officials, who spoke to the Post, added they believe Hamas will also comply in delivering the full list of the names of remaining hostages set to be released in the 42-day phase, along with their respective medical conditions.

In the agreement, signed a week ago, Hamas agreed to transfer the list on day 7 of the ceasefire. Israeli officials previously claimed the deal cannot be formalized and agreed upon without prior receival of the list, but later agreed that it would be handed over to Israel on day 7.

The Trump administration's role

In an interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said that he will be visiting the region soon.

"I want to visit the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors in the Gaza Strip," Witkoff said. Released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari and released Israeli hostage Doron Steinbrecher are transported to a hospital after being released from Gazan captivity where they were held since the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on January 20, 2025. (credit: Courtesy of Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS )

The envoy added that he will join an inspection team, ensuring both the Israeli and Palestinian sides follow the terms of the Gaza ceasefire.

Meanwhile, talks on the second phase of the deal, which includes the release of the Israeli soldiers, have yet to begin, two informed sources told the Post.

The two sides agreed to begin negotiations on the second phase on day 16 of the ceasefire. However, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has been named as a main figure in pressing to begin talks even earlier, according to one source.

While Hamas is demanding a complete end to the war in Gaza for this phase to be formalized, one Israeli official told the Post that Israel refuses to end the war and refuses to allow Hamas to be part of a future governing body in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised ministers who opposed the ceasefire, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, that Israel would return to fighting after day 42 of the ceasefire if negotiations do not bear fruit, as guaranteed by Trump. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This scenario could complicate the chances of reaching an agreement on phase two, which seems already difficult to reach due to the number and identities of the terrorists that Hamas is expected to demand in return for the remaining hostages.