Emily Damari asked for Keith Siegel to be released in her place - report

Emily Damari, who was released in last week's batch of hostages, asked her captors if Keith Siegel could be released in her place, according to a report on N12.

Once Emily was informed that she was to be released and that Keith, 65, was not going to be released with her, she reportedly asked her Hamas captors if he could be released in her place.

כשאמילי דמארי התבשרה שהיא עומדת להשתחרר, היא פנתה למחבלים, ביקשה להישאר בשבי ודרשה לשחרר את החטוף קית' סיגל (בן 65) במקומה. המחבלים סירבו לבקשה@naimleee @DanyCushmaro pic.twitter.com/W36vDp3qkA — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) January 24, 2025

The reporter indicated that this was likely due to Keith being in worse condition than Emily.

Her request was not within her power nor her captors, as this was decided by much more senior terrorists.

This report also reveals that Emily was held with Keith, at least before her release, and provided fresh evidence that he had survived, with the last piece of evidence being a Hamas propaganda video from April.

Emily gained notoriety after her release due to her striking injury after she lost two fingers on October 7. British-Israeli former hostage Emily Damari poses for a photo with her mother, Mandy, after being released from Gaza where she was held since the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on January 21, 2025. (credit: Damari family/Handout via REUTERS)

Kieth Siegel

Kieth Siegel was abducted by Hamas on October 7 from Kfar Aza and was driven into Gaza in his own car after Hamas hijacked the vehicle carrying him and his wife.

Keith's wife, Aviva, was released in November as part of the first hostage deal.

Aviva has repeatedly spoken out against the ordeal they suffered in the tunnels under Gaza. She told the Jerusalem Report in August that the terrorists broke Keith's ribs during the initial kidnapping. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

She described how they had starved them and deprived them of water, "They were so mean and brutal, eating in front of us and starving us. They didn’t give us any water."

He is one of two American-Israeli hostages expected to be released in this phase of the deal.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard and Lind Gradstein contributed to this report.