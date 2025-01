Who are the Palestinian terrorist prisoners released as part of Gaza hostage deal?

As part of the agreed hostage, prisoner exchange deal, Israel released 200 terrorist prisoners on Saturday, according to Arab media reports.

According to the reports, 114 prisoners were released from Ofer Prison and were transferred to the Palestinian city of Ramallah, 16 were taken to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing, and 70 were deported to Egypt.

Egyptian media reported that the 70 prisoners will stay in Cairo for about a week and then will be transferred to other locations.

Among those released was 67-year-old Mohammad Al-Tous, the longest-serving Palestinian terrorist prisoner. Al-Tous spent 39 years in Israeli prisons for a 1985 terror attack he committed.

Raed Al-Saadi, 57, was also released on Saturday during the prisoner release. Al-Saadi was imprisoned in 1989 for carrying out attacks during the First Intifada, killing IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians. According to Arab media, Al-Saadi was supposed to be released in 2014 as part of a prisoner swap deal. Red Cross vehicle is seen near the Ofer Prison, near Jerusalem, January 19, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/SINAN ABU MAYZER)

Part of the 70 deported terrorist prisoners were the Abu Hmeid brothers, Mohammad and Sharif from Ramallah. The brothers were sentenced to life in prison. Nasser, the oldest brother, died in prison from cancer in late 2022, and his body is being held in Israel, according to Arab reports. He was a leader of the Fatah-affiliated armed terrorist group, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

Who else is on the list of released prisoners?

Here is a list of the prisoners who were released on Saturday:

Mahmoud Kamil Muhammad AtaunahMuhammad Abdul Khaleq Ahmad Abu Sa'dahMu'taz Subhi Hassan Za'rourIyad Hosni Al-Sayed Al-JazzarSalah Riyadh Muhammad MagadabaRiyadh Abdul Qader Radi' ArafatIbrahim Salim Musa Abu SineenahTamer Rajeh Isa RajbiMuhammad Jamil Hassan KafayahShadi Samir Abdul Wahab HalawahMuhammad Mahmoud TababMansour Wajih Faris BasharahBakr Muhammad Suleiman KhrouishNasr Faisal Muhammad BadawiMuhammad Ismail Hassan Al-HroubAhmad Ibrahim Muhammad Abu HamdaMuhammad Yunus Ali Abu HankeMahmoud Samer Tawfiq JabarinAz-Zayd Musa DariyaAbdul Allah Muhammad Ahmad HadiyaTha'er Jamal Muhammad Ta'amrahMuhammad Murad Yaser FarhatHussam Muhammad Jum'a Khalil Za'ninOmar Ismail Omar Wadi

