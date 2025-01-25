Hostage families call on President Trump to reign in 'extremists' in Israeli government coalition

Family members of hostages gathered at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday to praise the return of four hostages while calling on President Donald Trump to reign in "extremists" in the coalition.

Einav Zangauker praised the return of the four hostages returned earlier on Saturday - Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev - saying, "An entire country was waiting for you."

She called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to commit to fully implementing a hostage deal. "We demand from Netanyahu - go public and commit to fully implementing the agreement! My Matan and the other hostages can't wait any longer."

She then turned to recently inaugurated President Donald Trump to bring the "extremists" in the government coalition to heel.

"We are turning to President Trump from here. The extremists in the coalition are threatening to dissolve the government and are demanding the renewal of the war. Don't let that happen! Netanyahu needs to implement the agreement in full and begin negotiations on the second phase now!" (Illustrative) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president-elect Donald Trump over a backdrop of hostage posters. (credit: BRINGTHEMHOMENOW, Canva, REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Stopping the extremists

She was joined by Yifat Calderon, who called Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir a threat to the hostages's lives.

"We must not let Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, the extremists who are threatening to bury the hostages, sabotage the agreement! Ending the war and returning everyone is in Israel's interest! We will not stop until they all return!"

Yotam Cohen made similar statements: "Smotrich decided to sabotage the agreement from the start. He still claims to speak for fighters who paid with their lives. Smotrich is cynically using IDF martyrs for political purposes!"

"We must return everyone quickly. Continue to fight with us until the last captive!"

Itzik Horn called for Netanyahu to give full authorization to the negotiating team to complete the deal, saying the war would not end until they were all home.

"We must begin negotiations on the second phase - now! We must give a full mandate to the negotiating team - now! And we must return all the abductees at once in the second phase! The suffering of the abductees, their families, and an entire people will not end until they all return! We must hurry and return everyone, everyone!"