‘No showers, no food, cooking for terrorists’: Hostages reveal torment in captivity

The three Israeli women released from Hamas captivity last week have shared shocking accounts of their time in Gaza, shedding light on months of physical and psychological torment, according to an N12 report.

The women described being moved between civilian homes and Hamas tunnels. They were kept in unsanitary conditions for months and often denied showers, medical care, and access to proper hygiene facilities. Some were held in complete darkness for extended periods and suffered from severe hunger.

In addition to their physical suffering, the hostages were subjected to forced labor. Some were made to cook meals and clean toilets for their captors. They were forbidden from crying or holding hands, further compounding their psychological distress.

(L-R) Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher. (credit: Courtesy, Hostages Families Forum)

'Crime against humanity'

Despite the trauma, small glimmers of hope emerged during their ordeal. One woman, whose birthday fell during her captivity, overheard her family wishing her a happy birthday on the radio, which lifted her spirits. Others saw news coverage of protests demanding their release, which strengthened them.

Some hostages spent time with the children of Hamas fighters, even playing with them, while a few learned Arabic during their imprisonment.

The women revealed that some were initially held together but were later separated. These separations, combined with the harsh treatment and lack of communication, deepened the sense of isolation they endured.

Israeli officials have strongly condemned Hamas, accusing the group of violating international law. "The suffering of these women must not be forgotten," said one official. "Every day they spent in captivity is a crime against humanity."