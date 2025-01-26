'To opponents of deal, I will never forgive': Families of ex-hostages give first public statements

The families of Daniella, Naama, Liri, and Karina made their first public statements on Sunday night, following the release of the four girls from Hamas captivity on Saturday.

Eli Elbag, Liri's father, expressed his mixed emotions: "There are still 90 hostages, including the Bibas family, Agam Berger, and Arbel Yehoud. To the prime minister, government members, coalition, and opposition—my heart is with those who supported the deal. To its opponents, the people will hold you accountable."

"To the families of the fallen, my heart goes out to you. On this day, when I should feel happy, I find no joy. At Nahal Oz, 54 soldiers lost their lives defending their posts. My gratitude extends to former President Biden, President Trump, and others. However, the work is far from done; until all our family members are home, there will be no joy."

Yoni Levy, father of Naama, stated, "For the past 15 and a half months, I have spoken to you many times—from the depths of my heart. I have reached out to decision-makers, the media, the public, and world leaders as a father trying to save his child from hell. This moment that I stand here now is the moment I prayed for over 477 days."

“Not just for myself, but for all of us. This moment began on October 7 at 6:29 a.m., when terrorists breached our borders and shattered lives forever. It was the moment when our personal tragedies intertwined, making us all part of the family of hostage Naama Levy. That day, Nahal Oz became a symbol of failure, and the families became the unheard voices calling for awareness. I am confident that the events at Nahal Oz will be thoroughly examined by a state investigation committee.” The families of Daniela, Naama, Liri, and Karina made their first public statements following release. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Bringing Agam home

Orly Gilboa, Daniella’s mother, shared, "How I’ve waited for this moment—to say my Daniella has come home. My eldest daughter is just feet away. Although she returned thin and pale from her captivity, she remains the wonderful girl she was before. She has kept her spark and pride as an Israeli, as demonstrated at the ceremony marking her release. Daniella was abducted as Danielle and learned in captivity that her name had been changed. She saw us making statements and refusing to give up, knowing we would do everything to bring her back alive.”

“She was held captive alongside Karina, Liri, Naama, and Agam—all members of our extended family. We will not rest until Agam is home too. Yesterday, I feared that the deal might fall through, leaving Daniella still in captivity. I am thankful for her safe return and urge the complete implementation of the agreement.”

Agam Berger, kidnapped from Nahal Oz on October 7, remains in captivity. While the emotional reunions of returning female hostages brought relief, the thought of Agam watching her friends return without her weighs heavily.

"We thank the people of Israel for their warm support and are overjoyed to welcome our daughters home," said Agam’s family. "But our joy will be complete only when Agam is returned safely. We will not rest until all the hostages are home."