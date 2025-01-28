New Israeli US envoy: 'I’ll speak in every synagogue, regardless of denomination'

Israel’s new ambassador to the United States emphasized his commitment to building bridges across American society, pledging to equally engage with synagogues of all denominations, evangelical churches, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Ambassador Yechiel Leiter made clear during an interview with The Jerusalem Post, that his approach would not be limited to outreach within the Jewish community. "I’ll speak in every synagogue, regardless of denomination, that will have me," he said. "I thrive on engaging opposite views and having meaningful conversations," Leiter stressed the importance of connecting with all sectors of American society to strengthen Israel’s ties with the United States and address growing divisions within and outside the Jewish community.

Leiter outlined his goal of reaching out to American Jews, regardless of their religious affiliation or political leanings. "I’m not here as a rabbi or a theologian; I’m here as Israel’s ambassador to engage with everyone," he explained. He acknowledged that some American Jews feel distant from Israel but expressed hope that recent events, such as the October 7 Hamas attacks, have prompted a shift. "American Jews who were once distant are now rediscovering their connection to Israel," he said. "My goal is to be there for them during this critical moment of reflection and reconnection."

Not all Israeli ambassadors to the US would have spoken this way, definitely not those who were orthodox. Ron Dermer, currently Strategic Affairs Minister and a previous ambassador to the US, had difficulty with dialogue with the Reform and Conservative leadership. He even supported the establishment of an organization the essentially bypassed the leadership of the progressive streams, on issues regarding Zionism and Israel.

Strengthening ties with evangelical Christians

Leiter emphasized the critical role of evangelical Christians in supporting Israel, while warning of a troubling trend among younger generations. "We’re seeing a generation of evangelical Christians that feels less connected to Israel than their predecessors," he said. "We need to prioritize outreach to these young people and explain why Israel remains central to their faith and values."

He added that evangelical Christians are not just supporters of Israel but vital partners in advocating for shared values. "Their passion for Israel is unmatched, but we can’t take it for granted," Leiter remarked.

Need for bipartisan support

While Republicans have been strong allies of Israel, Leiter emphasized the importance of bipartisan support. "Israel has historically been a bipartisan issue, and it’s crucial that we keep it that way," he said.

Leiter explained his strategy for engaging both political parties. "I’ve already told the embassy that my first weeks here will be split evenly between Republicans and Democrats," he shared. "We need to show that Israel is not aligned with one party but remains a cause that transcends politics."

He expressed concern about growing divides within the Democratic Party. "We still have half the Democratic Party strongly connected to Israel, but we need to work harder to engage the other half. Losing them is not an option," he said.

Leiter said he envisions his role as an opportunity to unite various groups around the shared goal of supporting Israel. "This isn’t about picking sides; it’s about building relationships with Jews, Christians, Republicans, and Democrats alike," he said. "Our strength comes from unity, and that’s the message I intend to carry forward in my work as ambassador."