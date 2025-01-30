Tel-Hai College overcomes war challenges, moves toward university status

During The Jerusalem Post's Rebuilding the North broadcast, Jerusalem Report Editor-in-Chief Tamar Uriel Beeri sat down with Prof. Meirav Hen, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Tel-Hai College, to discuss the college's resilience in the face of war, its transition to university status, and its crucial role in the northern region of Israel.

Tel-Hai College, located near Israel's northern border in Kiryat Shmona, has faced immense challenges due to the ongoing conflict. "Over the past year, the Tel-Hai community has faced extraordinary challenges," Prof. Hen explained, describing how approximately 60% of students and staff were displaced, while others endured months under constant threat.

The institution evacuated research labs and facilities and quickly transitioned to remote learning. "About 20% of our students were called up for reserve duty," she added, emphasizing the broader impact on academic life. Despite these hardships, Tel-Hai remained committed to its role as a key driver of growth and development in the Galilee and Golan Heights.

"Beyond the economic impact, [our students] play a critical role in the community," Prof. Hen noted, highlighting how students integrate into local life, renting apartments, shopping locally, and contributing to the region's cultural fabric.

Amid these challenges, Tel-Hai College is transforming significantly, evolving from a college into a university. "It's not only a change in title," Prof. Hen stressed. "We are establishing the University of Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee—a transformative initiative."

With the backing of Israel's Council for Higher Education and the government, the institution aims to become a boutique, world-class university, focusing on interdisciplinary research that addresses regional, national, and global challenges. "Our vision is deeply connected to local industries and communities, ensuring that our academic efforts generate meaningful, tangible impacts."

The war deeply affected Tel-Hai College's students, many of whom were called to military service or displaced from their homes. "During the first stages of the war, we mostly studied remotely," Prof. Hen explained. Alternative learning centers were established in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other locations, allowing students to continue their education with a blend of in-person and remote learning. Faculty and staff worked tirelessly to provide academic, financial, and emotional support to reservists, evacuees, and their families.

Moreover, Tel-Hai College's commitment to community service remained steadfast. "Despite the immense challenges, Tel-Hai students and staff continued to contribute," she said, citing efforts such as trauma intervention programs developed at the college and faculty members assisting evacuees and victims of October 7. She expressed hope for a brighter future. “I hope to see us all back on campus," she concluded.

This article was written in collaboration with Tel Hai College.