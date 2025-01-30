72% of Israelis say country failed to learn lessons of Oct. 7, tensions between Jews and Arabs

According to the annual Tensions Index published by the Gesher organization, 72% of Israelis believe the country failed to learn the lessons of October 7, when external enemies exploited internal divisions.

The survey by the Lazar Research Institute highlights deep fractures in Israeli society, with rising ideological, national, and religious tensions threatening national unity.

The most significant source of tension in 2024 remains the ideological divide between the right and left, cited by 43% of respondents as the most important cause of conflict.

This is followed by Jewish-Arab tensions, at 31%, which were previously ranked as the top societal divide in 2023. Meanwhile, the religious divide between secular and Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews has grown significantly, jumping from 8% in 2023 to 21% this year.

Jewish-Arab tensions are seen as the most dangerous

The survey found that 75% of Israelis view Jewish-Arab tensions as the most dangerous to society, compared to 70% who see right-left divisions as a significant threat. A pro-Palestinian demonstration passes in front of one held by supporters of Israel in London, Britain November 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YANN TESSIER)

The leading reason for this rising national divide was the impact of the October 7 Hamas attack, with 69% of respondents saying the war worsened Jewish-Arab relations. An additional 43% expressed concerns about growing support for Hamas ideologies among Israeli Arabs.“

"The October 7 attack was not just a military crisis, but a wake-up call for Israeli society,” said Ilan Gal-Dor, CEO of the Gesher organization. “Beyond security threats, Israelis are deeply worried about the country’s social fabric. Recognizing this is the first step toward national reconstruction.”

Divisions over military service and Netanyahu deepen societal split

Among the key issues fueling societal divisions:

31% of respondents pointed to the Haredi military draft law and calls for equal national service.

25% cited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership as a central cause of discord.

19% named the judicial system and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara significant points of contention.

The government's handling of social tensions was also widely criticized:

65% said it had worsened relations between secular and Haredi Jews.

64% said it had exacerbated right-left divisions.

58% blamed it for the deterioration of Jewish-Arab relations.

Israelis deeply pessimistic about the future

Looking ahead, 64% of respondents believe the social divide will continue to deepen, while 22% think the country has already reached its peak level of internal strife. Notably:

44% believe that even resolving the military draft law would not be enough to heal national fractures.

49% believe that even if Netanyahu’s corruption trial ends—regardless of the outcome—it will not mend societal rifts.

No lessons learned from October 7?

One of the most concerning findings of the survey is that an overwhelming 72% of Israelis believe the country has failed to learn the lessons of October 7 regarding the dangers of internal division. Only 18% believe Israeli society has absorbed these lessons, while 10% remain unsure.

“The survey proves that Israeli society remains deeply divided,” said Gal-Dor. “While war has brought a sense of shared fate, the real challenge lies in overcoming internal fractures. At Gesher, we will continue working to bridge gaps across all sectors of society and lead Israel toward a new era of unity.”

The full findings of the Tensions Index will be presented at Gesher’s upcoming conference on January 31, titled “How to Address Social Polarization?"