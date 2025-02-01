Yarden Bibas, and Ofer Kalderon in Red Cross custody, head to meeting point for Israel transfer

Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas were transferred to the custody of the Red Cross in Khan Yunis on Saturday, an Al Jazeera livestream revealed.

Ofer was seen wearing a Hamas-manufactured military-style uniform.

A Hamas vehicle is following the Red Cross vehicle to the meeting point with Israel, Al Jazeera reported, in a reported safety precaution.

A third hostage, Keith Sigel, is expected to be released at a different location.

In contrast with previous weeks, there are fewer Palestinian civilians at the sites of the releases, according to the footage. Hamas was condemned in previous weeks for endangering the lives of hostages during the release by allowing huge numbers of crowds to occupy the areas of releases.

The IDF is preparing for the transfer of hostages as part of the implementation of the hostage deal agreement, which is expected to begin at 08:30 a.m. in the Gaza Strip, a security source reported.

The preparations come as Israel readies for three hostages to be released from captivity and Gaza. Concurrently, the Israel Prison Service is readying to release 183 Palestinian security prisoners.

After the hostages cross into Israeli territory and meet with their family members at the IDF's Re'im base, they will be evacuated for medical treatment, N12 added.

Bibas and Kalderon will reportedly be evacuated to Sheba Medical Center, while Keith will receive treatment at Sourasky Medical Center.