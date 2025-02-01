'A lot to process': Hostage release celebrations marred by memory of Oct.7

Audible gasps, tears of joy and cheers erupted in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv when three Israeli men were released from Hamas captivity as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal. All three men were handed over to the Red Cross standing on their own two feet, a sight that turned a weeping crowd into silence as they watched in awe of the livestream in Hostage Square.

“Every week we come here,” said Shlomi Ben Yarkar. It’s like our brothers and sisters. It feels like the same blood.”

On an early Shabbat morning, Hamas’ hostage release came earlier than expected, giving hostage supporters less time to mobilize and arrive in Hostage Square. Nonetheless, hundreds of supporters woke up early, filling the square to celebrate the release of the hostages leaving Gaza. The soul of the nation speaks in Israel, as most supporters have no direct connection with the families impacted.

“You look around and you see the resilience of Israel. There is no other nation that has the strength and resilience like Israel,” said Clara Citron. An Israeli flag flies as people watch footage of released hostage Ofer Kalderon, on the day of the release of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 1, 2025. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Hamas created two separate hand-over locations for the three hostages, as Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon were released in Hamas’ ‘ceremonial’ style hand-over in the city of Khan Yunis, while Keith Siegel was handed over in Gaza’s port area on the sea, also on stage surrounded by armed terrorists.

“For every hostage that comes home we have to celebrate,” said Joel Citron. “There’s always a cloud of sadness over that celebration considering they were in Gaza for so long. Looking at the difference of this here, and the spectacle that’s happening in Gaza with Hamas, it’s infuriating. It’s savage.”

Immense, deep emotion struck the crowd when 36-year-old Yarden Bibas was seen for the first time during his release. The husband and father walked out of Gaza without his wife, Shiri, and two young children, Kfir and Ariel, who were also kidnapped on October 7th from their home on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

“There are many tragic stories but this one, they kidnapped his whole family and he’s coming back alone,” said Shoshi Nirel.

The Bibas family

The story of the Bibas family not only captivated the world but showed the cruel, barbaric reality of who Hamas is as a terror group. The family’s abduction was video-taped and posted on Telegram by Hamas, which showed Yarden being whisked away in a mob on a motorcycle with a bloody wound on his head. Meanwhile, his wife Shiri was seen cradling her two, red-headed children in a white sheet as Hamas terrorists took them captive in the back of a truck. Kfir was 10 months old and Ariel was 4 years old at the time of their abduction. They were the youngest children kidnapped on October 7th, besides American-Israeli Abigail Mor Edan, who was 4 years old at the time but was later released.

There have been no signs of life of Shiri and her children and Israel has not confirmed or supported Hamas’ claims they were killed in an airstrike in November 2023, soon after releasing a propaganda video of Yarden days later. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The IDF Spokesperson said last Saturday there is grave concern for the fate of Shiri and her two sons, as the framework of the ceasefire deal says children and women should be the first released.

“Thank god he’s alive, but we can’t even begin to imagine what his trauma will be, intensified about learning the fate of his family, which is uncertain,” said Clara Citron.

Among the crowd of hostage supporters were father and daughter Joel and Clara Citron. On the heels of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Citron’s just flew to Israel from Poland after they commemorated the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Joel’s parents survived the Holocaust and the Auschwitz death camp, restarting their lives in Israel.

“It’s emotional. The largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust happened in Israel. It’s hard to wrap your mind around and I think we have an obligation to save every soul we can and bring those alive home,” said Joel Citron.

“It’s a lot to process knowing my grandparents were in Auschwitz. I think about all the people who were never ever able to see the state Israel and we’re fighting for our right to be here right now. There’s nowhere else to be,” said Clara Citron.

The release marked another significant development, as the first American hostage was released from captivity since November 2023. Keith Siegel, 65, originally from North Carolina, was kidnapped with his wife from Kfar Aza on October 7th. Siegel was reunited with his wife Aviv, who was released in November 2023, and the rest of his family. It is believed that two other Americans are alive in captivity at this time.