Hamas gives released hostages 'release certificates' with details about their abduction

As part of their release from captivity, Hamas gave two of the now-released hostages, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon, "release certificates," according to images published on Saturday by the terrorist organization on Telegram.

These documents included details about the date of their abduction and release, as well as a note stating that they were freed as part of a "prisoner exchange deal."

Bibas and Kalderon were released from Hamas captivity after 484 days in Gaza, along with Keith Siegel. Seigel was handed over at a transfer point in Gaza City's port, unlike Kalderon and Bibas, who were released at 8:30 a.m. in southern Gaza, in the city of Khan Yunis.

Upon arriving at the reception point in Re'im, Kalderon and Bibas were flown separately to Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer, while Siegel was transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. (L-R) Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas, freed from Hamas captivity, are transferred into IDF custody. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Compared to release of Yehoud and Moses

The release of Ofer and Yarden took place in front of only a few dozen terrorists, in contrast to the third release of hostages, which was conducted in front of a large crowd surrounding the freed hostages - an incident that drew heavy criticism from the Israeli government.

Israeli officials worked with mediators to try to prevent similar scenes from occurring again. Siegel's release was met with a larger crowd than that of Kalderon and Bibas, but not nearly as many people as when Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Moses were freed Thursday.

The IDF published photos of Yarden Bibas aboard a helicopter on his way to the hospital. In a handwritten note, he expressed his gratitude, writing: "I want to thank the entire people of Israel for their support and help." He added, "I heard from my family how you fought for me, and I want to say a huge thank you. I really appreciate it - it's not something I take for granted."

At the end of his note, he wrote: "Happy birthday, Grandpa!" His grandfather, Yechiel, is celebrating his 90th birthday on the same day as his release.